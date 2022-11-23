Speaking ahead of England's World Cup clash with the US Men's National Team on Friday night in Qatar, Marsch tried to bring a sense of realism to his country's expectation levels in the tournament but admits there's something special happening in the sport across the pond.

The Americans drew their Group B opener with Wales 1-1, a result that might have been more attractive prior to the game than it was at half-time when they were a goal up and looking well worth a victory.

Marsch says US pre-tournament positivity has a lot to do with their collective 'arrogance' as a nation.

"I think the we're always we're foolishly optimistic in the US," he said.

"We always think we can be the best and we expect to be the best even in this sport, where we're clearly not. But that's our arrogance. That's what we are. I think we expect to get out of the group and we will expect to see if we can win a game or two, even though those expectations are far too high, given where we're at."

Marsch has highlighted the dearth of World Cup experience in the USMNT as one of the challenges that should keep feet on the ground in Qatar, but back home the sport is undoubtedly going through a boom in terms of profile, domestic growth and general interest.

Viewing figures suggest that around three million more tuned in for the Wales game than for the 2010 group stage meeting with Algeria.

AMERICAN INFLUX - Jesse Marsch, who has been joined at Leeds United by fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, believes the growing impact on the English game of his compatriots is 'inevitable.' Pic: Getty

And looking beyond the World Cup, Marsch expects the growth of the domestic game in the States to have an impact on the game on these shores.

"The league has grown incredibly, the ratings for the MLS Cup this year were the highest ever I think, and you see that there's more and more teams, even the second division has got it seems like 200 teams. The sport is growing massively.