Leeds United face ‘battle’ to keep hold of wantaway midfielder

Leeds United are looking increasingly unlikely to be able to keep hold of Mateusz Klich in January, according to TEAMtalk. The midfielder is the subject of interest across Europe.

Klich has been a fan favourite at Elland Road since joining the club from FC Twente in 2017. The Poland international played a key role in their team under Marcelo Bielsa as they won promotion to the Premier League, however he has since struggled for minutes on the pitch. The 32-year-old has made eleven appearances in the Premier League this season but is yet to earn his first start, with both Marc Roca and Tyler Adams ahead of him in the pecking order.

Reports in the summer had revealed that Klich was unhappy with his lack of game time and it looks like things haven’t improved, with it believed that he is now looking to leave Leeds during the January transfer window.

Jesse Marsch’s side will face a tough challenge if they are hoping to persuade him to stay in Yorkshire, with a number of sides expressing their interest in his signature. The report claims that Klich has interest from France, Italy and Germany, with some clubs already contacting the player’s agent over a potential move. However, the Whites will still look to try and persuade Klich to stay put until summer so they are able to bring in a replacement first.