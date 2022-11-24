The pair moved to Elland Road from Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg in the summer, both having worked with Marsch previously, and instantly made themselves at home in his starting XI.

Adams has routinely underlined his significance in Marsch's system as a midfielder who gets around the pitch pressing the opposition and breaking up attacks, while Aaronson has made life similarly difficult for Premier League defenders.

When the USMNT World Cup campaign began earlier this week against Wales in Qatar, Adams was the only Leeds representative in the starting line-up and Aaronson had to wait until midway through the second half for his tournament debut.

That situation could be replicated on Friday night when they take on England, given Adams' appointment as captain and right-sided attacker Tim Weah's goalscoring start to the World Cup.

Marsch feels his duo's time in England will stand them in good stead to face the Three Lions and make them a vital part of Gregg Barhalter's USMNT squad.

"I think it will help them," said the Leeds head coach.

"I think obviously, they know that English team, so I think that will be valuable for them. But even more so it's playing at this level in this league every day, and that they've become important players on a Premier League team.

BIG EXPECTATION - Jesse Marsch believes Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson's Premier League experience with Leeds United will make them pivotal in the USMNT World Cup campaign. Pic: Getty

"So as much as I talk about, there's a lot of our [US] players playing in the Champions League and playing at big clubs now, none of them I think, have as big a role as what these two players have here. So I would think that that can be a massive building block and a sort of cornerstone of, of how the team can perform."

The intensity of the English top flight games is such that Marsch believes Adams and Aaronson have come into the tournament with the ideal preparation.

"With the speed at which we like to play and the speed at which the best games in this league are played, I think that World Cup matches, although the gravity of the entire experience is so massive, the pace of the matches won't be the same as what it is here," he said.

