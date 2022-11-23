Ahead of Spain’s opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, manager Luis Enrique has selected a curious starting line-up, which features one centre-back and does not include an out-and-out striker. Leeds central defender Diego Llorente has been included in Enrique’s squads throughout the ex-Barcelona manager’s tenure, but difficulty in ousting Liam Cooper and Robin Koch at Elland Road this season has ultimately led to his omission from the World Cup squad.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has instead been selected to start at centre-back in Spain’s opener, alongside clubmate Aymeric Laporte. Meanwhile, the last of 29-year-old Llorente’s Spain caps came during September’s international break as La Furia Roja defeated Switzerland 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Rodrigo, on the other hand, has scored nine goals in 13 league appearances in 2022/23, his best return in a Premier League campaign despite the season only being 14 games old, but found himself cut from the 26-man group heading to Qatar, having not been selected since 2021. Enrique’s decision to field attacking midfielder Marco Asensio as a false nine in Spain’s opening fixture against Costa Rica is not an unfamiliar ploy for the 52-year-old, but an intriguing one given the attacking options at his disposal in Alvaro Morata – who has been selected – and the in-form Rodrigo.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 02: Diego Llorente of Spain looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Spain and Portugal at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 02, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Spain’s attackers at this tournament are nominally wide forwards or those who can play multiple positions, as opposed to a textbook No. 9, including Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Yeremy Pino and Pablo Sarabia, which perhaps indicates Enrique plans to use a more fluid, less predictable front three.