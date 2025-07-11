There are still seven weeks remaining in the summer transfer window and that means Leeds United still have plenty of time to continue adding to their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Whites hierarchy wasted little time in boosting Daniel Farke’s squad and building on the momentum gained by last season’s Championship title win as they clinched promotion back into the top flight in dramatic fashion on the final day of a long campaign.

Since the summer transfer window opened for business last month, Leeds have completed deals for centre-back duo Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and forward Lukas Nmecha and are still said to be keen to sign a goalkeeper and a midfielder in the near future.

But with a whole host of weird and wonderful names being linked with moves to Elland Road, what transfer values have been placed on reported targets? We take a look and enlist the help of the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Sam Johnstone - Wolverhampton Wanderers TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £5.1m

Julian Weigl - Borussia Moenchengladbach TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £5.2m

Nick Pope - Newcastle United TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £6.9m

Callum Wilson - free agent TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £6.9m

Dominik Livakovic - Fenerbahce TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £7.8m

Shea Charles - Southampton TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £8.7m