18 Leeds United transfer targets and what they are actually worth per market value data

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 11th Jul 2025, 18:30 BST

Leeds United have been linked with a several transfer targets from the Premier League and across Europe.

There are still seven weeks remaining in the summer transfer window and that means Leeds United still have plenty of time to continue adding to their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Whites hierarchy wasted little time in boosting Daniel Farke’s squad and building on the momentum gained by last season’s Championship title win as they clinched promotion back into the top flight in dramatic fashion on the final day of a long campaign.

Since the summer transfer window opened for business last month, Leeds have completed deals for centre-back duo Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and forward Lukas Nmecha and are still said to be keen to sign a goalkeeper and a midfielder in the near future.

But with a whole host of weird and wonderful names being linked with moves to Elland Road, what transfer values have been placed on reported targets? We take a look and enlist the help of the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United transfer target provides update on club return after rejected Whites bids

TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £5.1m

1. Sam Johnstone - Wolverhampton Wanderers

TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £5.1m | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £5.2m

2. Julian Weigl - Borussia Moenchengladbach

TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £5.2m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £6.9m

3. Nick Pope - Newcastle United

TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £6.9m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £6.9m

4. Callum Wilson - free agent

TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £6.9m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £7.8m

5. Dominik Livakovic - Fenerbahce

TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £7.8m | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £8.7m

6. Shea Charles - Southampton

TransferMarkt estimated transfer value: £8.7m | Jess Hornby/Getty Images Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice