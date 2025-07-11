Sam Byram has declared his Leeds United finishing position belief.

Whites defender Sam Byram believes there is “no better team” than Leeds United to end a recent Premier League trend on the club’s top-flight return.

Daniel Farke’s Championship champions Leeds are heading back to the Premier League after a two-year absence but going up at a time when the last six promoted teams have all gone straight back down.

Byram, though, believes several factors have his Whites well placed in their bid to buck that trend and finish as high up the table as possible from the 2025-26 campaign.

Speaking fresh from signing a new one-year deal, Byram also declared his particular excitement for United’s first game of the new season in front of home support against Monday night visitors Everton on August 18.

“We need to obviously not underestimate the task ahead,” said Byram to LUTV about the club’s Premier League return.

“But when you look at a club the size of Leeds, with the fan base and the support and the stadium, I think there is no better team for the challenge.

“We want to really fight and do our best to finish as high as we can.

“I am excited for the whole season and especially the first game back here in front of the fans.”