Leeds United are known admirers of the West Ham man but will face stiff competition.

Leeds United target Ben Johnson will prioritise the chance of regular football above all else this summer as he weighs up the prospect of leaving West Ham United.

Johnson’s current contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of this month, with the 24-year-old widely expected to leave and on the radar of several clubs across England and Europe. West Ham have put forward multiple proposals to try and keep the right-back on board, with new manager Julen Lopetegui thought to be keen on retaining his services.

Recent reports have claimed a bumper five-year deal has been tabled by the Premier League club in a desperate bid to avoid losing Johnson for free, but there will already likely be offers from elsewhere to consider. Sky Sports reports that a number of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe have spoken with the defender’s representatives.

That would initially seem to put Leeds towards the back of the queue for Johnson, given the obvious financial gap between them and top-tier clubs, but the report goes on to add that money will play no part in the full-backs thinking as he considers all options. Instead, a guarantee of regular football will prove the deciding factor.

That will likely lead Johnson to move on from West Ham, given he enjoyed just four Premier League starts at West Ham last season under David Moyes, but could also present a boost to the likes of Leeds when competing with financially superior alternatives. Crystal Palace and Rangers are both thought to be eyeing a move - the latter has reportedly held talks already - but have first-choice right-backs already on board, in Daniel Munoz and James Tavernier respectively.

Leeds were interested in signing Johnson in January and whether they will return this summer remains to be seen, but Daniel Farke currently has just Sam Byram as a natural option at right-back, with that area of the pitch thought to be a key priority this summer. Archie Gray spent much of last season filling in with commendable ease, but if the 18-year-old is to stay at Elland Road then a move into his more natural central midfield role is expected.

Connor Roberts has also returned to parent club Burnley, following the conclusion of his half-season loan spell, and although Leeds are thought to be keen on a return it is unclear whether Burnley would be willing to do business with a direct Championship promotion rival. Luke Ayling has also been released as a free agent and since signed a two-year contract at Middlesbrough.

Byram played more games than many expected during his first season back at Leeds, following a successful pre-season in which he proved his fitness to Farke, and activated a one-year extension on his contract after reaching a certain number of appearances. But fitness issues did affect the 30-year-old and there can be no expectation of a similar level of availability between now and May 2025.