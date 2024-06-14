Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp denies new link to Red Bull role following Leeds United investment
According to Austrian news outlet Salzburger Nachrichten (SN), which routinely reports on FC Red Bull Salzburg, Klopp is in the frame as Head of Global Soccer at the Red Bull Group. Despite SN's reporting, Red Bull have 'vehemently denied' the suggestion, but Klopp's future remains uncertain as he is expected to return to the continent after his eight-and-a-half-year stay on Merseyside came to an end last season.
The German manager expressed a desire to take some time away from the world of football once his Liverpool deal expired and is reported to have also rejected the claim, via his representatives, that he could soon assume responsibility of the football operation at Salzburg-based Red Bull headquarters.
Speaking to Sky Germany, Klopp's advisor Marc Kosicke is alleged to have said: "Total nonsense. There's nothing to it."
In an emotional video message to Reds supporters earlier this year, offering his reason for leaving the club, Klopp said: “It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.
“I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.
“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth," he added.
Contrary to rumours, the 56-year-old is not understood to have retired from the game, hence SN's report linking him with the vacant Red Bull post.
The soft drinks giant has recently purchased a minority stake in Leeds, as well as committing themselves to front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement for the upcoming 2024/25 season, which the club claim is one of the most lucrative commercial deals in EFL history.
