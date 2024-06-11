Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham United's Ben Johnson has been offered a new five-year contract by the East London club as the Hammers look to retain the young defender's services despite interest from the likes of Leeds United this year.

Johnson's current deal at the London Stadium expires this summer but new Irons' boss Julen Lopetegui is keen to keep the 24-year-old at the club, according to The Athletic, and has given the green light on a bumper new contract for the former England youth international.

The player is said to still be considering all options available to him, which could include contract proposals from other clubs in England where he may see increased time on the pitch. Johnson made 14 Premier League appearances for David Moyes' outfit last season, but only four of those outings were from the start.

Leeds were reported to be interested in the versatile defender back in January, while Crystal Palace and Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers are also said to share a fondness for the player.

The Hammers recently tied full-back Aaron Cresswell to a new deal, extending his stay for another year as his previous contract was also due to expire. Despite Czech international defender Vladimir Coufal finishing last season as first-choice right-back, new boss Lopetegui is keen to keep Johnson at the London Stadium, therefore an improved offer allowing him to commit his long-term future to the club, has been tabled.