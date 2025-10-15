Leeds United told transfer target has already outshone current Whites stars

Leeds United are waiting for several members of Daniel Farke's squad to return from international duty.

Leeds United are already formulating their plans for the January transfer window and there have been reports suggesting they could reignite their attempts to land one of their summer transfer window targets.

The Whites went into the close-season with the momentum of their Championship title and subsequent promotion into the Premier League firmly behind them. Daniel Farke’s backline was boosted by the signings of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri and defensive quartet Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and James Justin and Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach were brought in to bolster the midfield options.

There was also a need to strengthen in attacking areas and that led to the free transfer additions of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha and a big money deal for AC Milan forward Noah Okafor. However, there was some disappointment when the Whites were unable to add another winger to their ranks on the final day of the summer transfer window despite making a firm move to secure the services of Fulham and Wales winger Harry Wilson.

The former Liverpool academy winger is still believed to be on the Whites list of transfer targets for the new year - and one pundit believes his recent performances in Wales’ bid to qualify for next summer’s World Cup Finals in North America has led to Wilson outperforming a number of his potential Leeds team-mates.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Wales striker Dean Saunders said: “Well, we’ve obviously got [Aaron] Ramsey, Dan James as two starters who are missing and Aaron Ramsey struggling to stay fit. But Dan James — lightning fast, Brennan Johnson — lightning fast, David Brooks — silky, and Harry Wilson — silky on the ball. You’ve got Kieffer Moore — the target man.

“And that’s the strength of our team. But we’ve definitely got players who can supply Kieffer Moore. For me, Harry Wilson is our best player. You know, we’ve all got wingers playing for our teams that don’t have an end product. Harry Wilson either scores or makes a goal every time I watch him play.”

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s summer transfer window business?

PRAISE: For Leeds United under boss Daniel Farke, above, from ex-Arsenal star Alan Smith.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of a late defeat at Fulham last month, the Whites boss said: "I don't have any message. The outside world, our supporters or the press can also criticise and be concerned or disappointed, everything is allowed. It's football and emotion. I'm not paid to make my life easy , I'm paid to make the most of what we've got. I'm not stupid, I can read the comments, the worry that we have Daniel James, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison and three years ago it wasn't enough. I see the comments that it was not good enough three years ago. I tell my players to take this as extra motivation and use it to fight. You have to show the world we're better players than nearly three years ago."

