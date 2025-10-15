Report claims Leeds United have new Daniel Farke contract stance

What could lie ahead for Daniel Farke as he looks to preserve Leeds United’s Premier League status?

Leeds United have reportedly set their stance over the future of manager Daniel Farke.

The former Norwich City boss will enter the final 18 months of his current deal at Elland Road in the new year and that could mean a big decision is lying in wait for the Whites hierarchy. As it stands, Farke has plenty of credit in the bank after guiding the club back into the Premier League with last season’s dramatic Championship title win that came just 12 months after the Whites were beaten in the second tier play-off final against Southampton.

In what could be considered to be another show of major support towards their manager, a £100 million summer transfer spend was authorised as ten new players were added to Farke’s promotion winning squad ahead of the return to the top flight.

With two months of the new season behind them, Leeds are sitting four points and three places above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s visit to former Championship title rivals Burnley and there are high hopes the Whites will extend their top flight stay beyond a solitary season.

Talk of Farke’s long-term future has never been far from the headlines and one recent report from TeamTalk has given an update on the stance being taken by the Elland Road hierarchy. They have claimed club sources have ‘downplayed’ any suggestions talks over a new deal are imminent and stated the focus remains on fighting a successful battle against relegation from the Premier League.

However, the report also reveals Farke is ‘highly-regarded’ within the powers that be at the club and will be handed an opportunity to give the German an opportunity to earn a new deal and extended his Elland Road reign.

What have Leeds United said about Daniel Farke’s Leeds future?

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe watched Daniel Farke lead the Whites to the Championship title last season. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Speaking in the aftermath of last season’s Championship title win, Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe moved to praise manager Daniel Farke and gave a major insight into their support for the former Norwich City boss.

The American told BBC Radio Leeds : "I'm very excited to run it back with Daniel and collaborate with him. "I'm under no illusions that it is going to be easy. The past two seasons the three promoted teams came straight back down but we have something they don't have, we have Daniel Farke first of all. I have ended the speculation. He is my man. Together we are going to build the best squad we can, with every penny we are allowed to spend to be competitive in the Premier League. We are going to attack the transfer market and it's something I'm really excited about.

"He is such a calming force - presence would be an understatement. He really has a superpower that way. He told you all he was 100% confident we were going to the Prem after the draw with Swansea, and he believed it and I love him for it. He has that conviction and belief and I told him privately that I was looking forward to moving forward together, but I didn't feel like it was my time to speak because someone wanted to put out a rumour."

