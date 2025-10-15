Hundreds of Leeds United fans have responded to a YEP survey to say Daniel Farke has exceeded expectations so far this season but only a handful think his squad does not need strengthening in January.

Last week the YEP put a number of questions to the fanbase and readers responded in their hundreds. The Whites return from the latest international break this weekend with a huge game at fellow Premier League new boys Burnley, knowing a win would move them seven points clear of the Clarets. Farke's side have gathered eight points from their seven outings so far, thanks to draws against Newcastle United and Bournemouth and wins over Everton and Wolves. But the story of the campaign so far is how competitive Leeds have managed to be against all but one of their opponents. The 5-0 beating at the hands of Arsenal remains the low point of the season to date and Leeds could genuinely count themselves unlucky not to take a point at Fulham and at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Only stoppage time goals at Craven Cottage and in the home game against Bournemouth prevented them from sitting on 11 points in the top 10.

Just under two thirds of those who took part believe Leeds' performances have been above expectations, with 36 per cent deeming it an average season and 1.5 per cent declaring it below expectations. Over 80 per cent of respondents say this season's aim should be avoiding relegation, with the rest believing midtable should be the goal.

On the job Farke has done so far, 69.5 per cent say the manager has performed above expectations. Sixteen per cent describe Farke's efforts as average, 13 per cent say he's been 'outstanding' and only one per cent stated the manager has been below average in his work.

Leeds United fans send transfer message

When it comes to the January transfer window the message to 49ers Enterprises could not be any clearer. A whopping 94.7 per cent of those who took part believe Leeds need to strengthen their squad in the mid-season market. Those in favour of keeping the squad as it is accounted for just 0.8 per cent, with the rest still undecided. Similarly, there is almost a unanimous view on where Leeds should look to bolster Farke's options with 97.9 per cent of respondents pointing to the attack. One solitary fan wants Leeds to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

The recruitment that Leeds did in the summer was significant with an influx of players from the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Premier League. Elland Road chiefs identified physicality and top-league experience as key components of a survival bid. The physical profile of the squad changed thanks to the arrival of giants Lucas Perri, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Anton Stach, with targetmen Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha bolstering the attack. Premier League experience came in the form of Sean Longstaff and James Justin, along with Calvert-Lewin. Farke has been keen to emphasis that his signings were all good footballers and not simply brought in due to their height, but being physically robust has been central to the plan so far this season.

When asked how happy they were with the transfer business of the summer, 45.9 per cent said content, 28.6 per cent went even further and said happy, but 23.7 per cent described themselves as disappointed. A tiny fraction of respondents went with 'delighted.'

Of the new signings, Gabriel Gudmundsson has impressed the most. He was the pick for 52.3 per cent of respondents. A further 32.1 per cent went with Longstaff and 11.3 per cent chose Stach.

There's serious optimism even at this early stage that Leeds will not only stay up but do so comfortably. Eighty per cent picked Leeds to finish between 11th and 16th, with 18.9 per cent predicting a finish between 17th and 20th position.

