Ally McCoist demands rule change after what happened to Leeds United player

Ethan Ampadu conceded a penalty against Belgium, but was the referee's handball call too harsh?

Ally McCoist has called for a major review of the handball rule after Ethan Ampadu was given an ‘incredibly harsh’ penalty punishment in Wales’ defeat to Belgium.

The Dragons took the lead after just eight minutes on Monday night as Joe Rodon headed home from a corner, but just 10 minutes later, his Leeds United teammate Ampadu was penalised for a handball inside his own.

Referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot, prompting a wave of anger from Wales supporters and protests from their players, who felt Ampadu could do nothing to get out of the way of a ball fired from close range by Charles De Ketelaere.

Kevin De Bruyne converted the spot-kick, providing the platform for a 4-2 win for Belgium, in what was a difficult night for Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Ally McCoist fumes after Ampadu handball

As a former prolific striker, Ally McCoist is as prime a candidate as anyone to be lenient toward soft penalties.

However, the ex-Scotland international was furious with Siebert’s decision on Monday, agreeing with Wales boss Craig Bellamy that something needs to change when it comes to the handball rule - which is open to exploitation by players and head-scratching decisions from officials.

“The first penalty, [Bellamy has] come out and said they have to do something about the handball rule. I’ve said that, I don’t know how long I’ve said it for, maybe 18 months. I don’t know what Ampadu is meant to do with his hand,” McCoist said on talkSPORT the following morning.

“I mean, it’s got to the stage, it’s the first time it’s made me think good players could get into the box and flick it up off somebody’s hand and get a penalty. They could, because I think that is unbelievably harsh.

“[It killed the] momentum. Wales started brilliantly, Joe Rodon’s header, and the whole place just erupted. And it does change the game. Absolutely just takes the sting, takes the momentum, everything out of the game. I felt for them at that point because I think it’s extremely harsh, I really do.”

What did Craig Bellamy say about the handball rule?

McCoist’s comments were merely echoing those of Wales boss Bellamy, who is unhappy with the European implementation of the handball rule - which is far stricter than what we see in the Premier League and wider British football.

“Maybe we need to do something different over here because they’re not our rules,” the former Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City striker said (via the Independent).

“We’ve got more common sense, but I have watched plenty of Champions League football games to know. I don’t know where you’re supposed to put your hands.

“But if it goes anywhere near your hands, then it’s straight away a pen, which I don’t believe is the way the game should be.”

Ampadu, Rodon and Darlow return to club duties this weekend as Leeds United travel to Burnley in a vital Premier League clash.

