Leeds United are back in Championship action this week

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United bounced back from their 1-0 loss away at Blackburn Rovers with a 2-0 home win over Derby County over the weekend. Defensive pair Joe Rodon and Max Wober got their goals against the Rams as they ran out comfortable winners in the end.

The Whites are back in action on Tuesday night with another fixture at Elland Road against Middlesbrough. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club....

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger update

The Scottish Sun reported in early November that Leeds have been ‘long-term admirers’ of free agent winger Ryan Kent. He is available at the moment following his exit from Fenerbahce earlier this season and he was linked with League One side Leyton Orient.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Spanish news outlet Fichajes, he is now apparently attracting Premier League attention. Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are all said to be ‘in the race’ to land his signature for nothing this winter as they all look to boost their respective attacking departments.

Kent, who is 28-years-old, rose up through the academy ranks at Liverpool and was a regular for the Reds at various different youth levels as a youngster before going on to play once for their first-team. He was also loaned out away from Anfield at Coventry City, Barnsley, SC Freiburg, Bristol City and Rangers to get some experience under his belt and boost his development.

The latter snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2019 and he went on to make 218 appearances during his time in Glasgow, finding the net on 33 occasions. He helped the Gers win the Scottish Premiership title under the guidance of Steven Gerrard in 2021, as well as the Scottish Cup, before heading out the exit door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent was snapped up by Fenerbahce last year but struggled to make an impact in Turkey. He cut ties with the Istanbul giants in October by mutual consent and has since been weighing up his options.

Goalkeeper eyed

According to Jeunes Footeux, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier has emerged as a potential target for Rennes. The Ligue 1 side are considering potential replacements for Steve Mandanda and could turn to the Championship man down the line.

The 24-year-old has played 194 matches for the Whites already so far and has been their number one in this campaign again under Farke. He made headlines in October following a howler away at Sunderland and his manager said afterwards: "After such a situation, you don't need to talk to Illan, he is the saddest person in the dressing room, he's more or less in tears. After such a situation, you don't need to speak about it - no-one wants to hear any words.

"Pascal (Struijk) came over and said he had never seen anything like this. He said it bounced and jumped in the other direction because there was a mark on the pitch. I can't tell you if that was the case because I wasn't on the pitch, but Pascal was probably in the best position to see. If it was this, it was unbelievably unlucky. To lose those points in this way is heartbreaking, is horrendous, is so sad and disappointing for our lads."