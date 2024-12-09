There is growing transfer interest in Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt with Rangers among the clubs linked

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes a January move to Rangers for striker Joe Gelhardt is a “doable deal”. The YEP revealed last month that interest in a loan move for Gelhardt was starting to build again in the Championship, Scotland and abroad.

A host of clubs had expressed interest over the summer, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers one of the biggest clubs who eyed the Leeds youngster. Last January, their Old Firm rivals Celtic held talks with Leeds about a possible loan deal but a move never came to fruition. That was due to the number of players already playing away from Elland Road, with no more room to send a player on loan outside of England.

Gelhardt has made just two appearances in the Championship this season, totalling nine minutes of first-team league football. He was a late substitute in the 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in August and came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road. Portsmouth, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End and a pair of Belgian clubs were among those interested in the summer and that interest has not waned as the January transfer window approaches. The YEP has previously reported that there is a desire from the player’s side to go out on loan with his game-time limited.

Robinson believes a move to Rangers represents a “real opportunity” for Gelhardt, as he told Football Insider: “Joe Gelhardt, that’s a real opportunity. From the player’s perspective, he’s not really been in the squad and hasn’t got many first-team minutes. For Rangers in their financial situation, he’s not going to cost them a fortune. In Dessers and Danilo, they’ve not really got the goals they’ve needed this year, so to give a younger striker the chance…Basically what I’m saying is, Joe Gelhardt to Rangers is a doable deal in January, whether that be a permanent deal or on loan.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has previously said the reasons for Gelhardt’s struggles to get into the starting XI has been down to injuries and competition for places. He said: "Obviously Joffy was struggling also with a few minor injuries in the last weeks. It's also tough, because he's such a top class character and gives everything in each of the training sessions. I love to have him around. He's homegrown. In each of the training sessions, he puts his heart really out. But the truth also, there's lots of quality options in this position. He has played obviously also for us and for this club a bit more like a winger who comes inside.

“On the winger positions we have Daniel James, we have Manor Salomon, we have Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto. He has also played a bit like a like a like a striker a bit like a loose striker and we have there at the moment Joel Piroe, who has scored many goals, we've got Mateo Joseph and we must not forget Patrick Bamford right now, also with lots of lots of quality and a crucial player and thank God he's on his way to stay fit and to gain his fitness back. I can't always take four strikers with us.

"It's tough for [Gelhardt], but I have to praise him for his attitude and his workload and training performances. So we also need this. And he has to make sure that he prepares himself for the moment when the chance will come. Sometimes there is a chance out of injuries, illnesses, bookings, or perhaps when a player has perhaps a poorer period and is not delivering. Then his time will come."