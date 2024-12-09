Leeds United’s fans have had their say on the weekend’s win against Derby.

Leeds United are back in the Championship’s automatic promotion places following Saturday’s victory against Derby County - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend’s 2-0 triumph against the Rams including disagreement on the man of the match award.

NEIL GREWER

Another comfortable routine victory against a side in the lower half of the league - and a great improvement from the previous weekend. There is a large gulf in quality at times between the top four sides and those in the lower-league positions.

The whole team were decent without having to find another gear. Illan Meslier was faultless with his hardest task being trying to keep warm in the strong, chilling wind. Joe Rodon strolled through the game and finally scored for Leeds – and from a corner – having already missed an easier chance.

Substitute Max Wober was solid and scored the crucial second goal before having a further two attempts at goal and going some way to redemption for his alleged disloyalty.

The poorest performances came from Jayden Bogle, whose decision making in forward positions could have been better, and Joel Piroe, who once again struggled to make an impact.

One criticism is a lack of goals; Leeds really should be hammering teams like this and creating more clear-cut scoring opportunities.

The next game – against Boro – will be more challenging, and clinical finishing will be required.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

ANDY RHODES

There was a period between 2006-2013 when Leeds United lost 10 consecutive games to Derby County. The fortunes of both clubs have changed since then and the Whites are the team aiming for promotion.

On paper, this was destined to be a routine win for Leeds and, ultimately, that’s exactly how it turned out. Once United got their two quick-fire goals, there was no way back for the visitors.

Derby offered little threat themselves and the hosts were left to coast over the finish line in the second half. Leeds could have scored more but, with an eye on Tuesday’s game against Middlesbrough, you can’t blame Daniel Farke for taking his foot off the gas.

Manor Solomon again looked sharp while Dan James was equally dangerous on the right. And with Willy Gnonto coming off the bench and Ethan Ampadu returning, Leeds are getting closer to full strength.

Fans will hope to see more of Largie Ramazani on Tuesday night but, with the current starting XI performing as it is, Farke may not want to change things.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

DAVID WATKINS

I finally got a prediction right and so that means Leeds did exactly what they were expected to do; comfortably beat another bang average Championship side at Elland Road.

Derby are just one of several poor teams we’ve seen turn up at Elland Road and get comfortably brushed aside – it’s now seven-successive wins for the Whites at home – and although it took until the 39th minute to grab the first – a fine Joe Rodon header – in truth Leeds never looked remotely like failing to win this one.

The second goal, a piece of quick thinking from Max Wober who stabbed home from close range, effectively ended the game as any sort of contest and the second half was a bit of a bore fest to be honest. Derby offered nothing and seemed content to continue to time waste just to keep the score down.

Once again, the only real criticism that can be made of the performance is that we didn’t create enough clear-cut chances and therefore weren’t able to post a score representative of our dominance.

We did manage 18 goal attempts but a combination of some agile keeping and a failure to hit the target often enough kept the final score to what has become our signature result.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds climbed over Sheffield United to the Championship summit with a very easy 2-0 win over Derby County. Usually, these games between two famous clubs who, over the years, have locked horns and produced some classic games but this was probably the easiest game – for Leeds – against this opponent.

The game was over by half-time with two of the most unlikely scorers. Joe Rodon registered his first goal from a Joe Rothwell corner and, minutes before the break, substitute Max Wöber, an earlier substitute for Junior Firpo added the second, also his first for the club.

Leeds had over 70 per cent possession and Derby looked really poor. In the second half, at least Derby tried to get out of their own half but their chances were limited and, at the other end, Joel Piroe was denied by Widell-Zetterstrom.

Leeds brought on Gnonto, Joseph, Ramazani and Guilavogui as they saw the game out. Club captain Ethan Ampadu, meanwhile, was a surprise substitute but not used by Daniel Farke. On Tuesday, Leeds will face a much stronger opponent as Middlesbrough visit. Hopefully, Leeds to edge it by the odd goal in three.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell, great corners and industrious throughout.

MIKE GILL

Predictable tactics from Derby led to a boring first half-hour but, once the deadlock was broken, so were the Rams, and the result was no longer a doubt.

Joe Rodon went close with a header from a Joe Rothwell corner but converted his next attempt a few minutes later as he headed the ball to the left of Derby keeper Jacob Widell Wetterstrom.

Five minutes later, another unlikely name was added to the score sheet. Dan James burst down the right before sending Brenden Aaronson away. The American tried to return the ball to James but the ball eluded him as well as the Derby defence, leaving Max Wober with the simple task of tapping the elusive sphere into the net.

By half-time, the game was effectively over as Derby had very little to offer.

The Whites were extremely unlucky not to add to their tally in the second period, and only the acrobatic heroics of Wetterstrom prevented a total wipe-out of the Rams.

Another ‘routine home win’ against inferior opposition was achieved, but Tuesday's clash with Middlesbrough will provide a tougher challenge.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell.