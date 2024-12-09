Leeds United's staggering new promotion odds in bookies' fresh predicted final Championship table after missed Sheffield United, Burnley chance but Sunderland boost

Leeds United have trimmed Sheffield United’s lead at the top of the division – leading to staggering new odds in the predicted final table.

Leeds knew that victory from Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Derby County would send them top on goal difference due to Sheffield United not playing until Sunday afternoon at West Brom. Goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober ensured Leeds bagged another three-point haul, taking the Whites from third to first and now one point above third-placed Burnley.

The Clarets began the weekend in the division’s second automatic promotion spot but Scott Parker’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw from Friday night’s clash against Middlesbrough at Turf Moor. Boro – who visit Leeds on Tuesday night – now sit fifth and seven points behind the Whites.

Sunderland remain hot on United’s heels after a big fresh boost via a last-gasp 2-1 win at home to Saturday afternoon’s visitors Stoke City which left the Black Cats fourth and just two points behind Daniel Farke’s side who are just one point ahead of Burnley.

Sheffield United then had the chance to kick three points clear of Leeds again with victory at West Brom but Sunday’s contest at The Hawthorns ended in a 2-2 draw, putting the Blades back on top but just one point ahead of Leeds. There is then another one-point gap back to third-placed Sunderland and another point back to Sunderland in fourth.

As a whole, the weekend saw Leeds make ground, and it’s all led to eye-watering fresh odds for Farke’s side to go up. Here, based on those odds, is the bookies’ new predicted final table from bottom to top, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end in the bottom half.

