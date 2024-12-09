Joe Rodon bagged his first goal for Leeds in Saturday’s win against Derby County.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rodon has made a frustrating Leeds United admission but outlined an individual future hope with a glowing declaration about the Whites.

Commanding centre-half Rodon has often proved a threat at set pieces for Leeds and finally bagged his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriving in what was his 70th Whites appearance, Rodon admits his wait for a goal has been frustrating and that he also squandered an easier chance 15 minutes before heading home Joe Rothwell’s corner when sending another header over the bar.

Rodon, though, is ultimately now up and running as a Leeds United goalscorer and the defender has quickly set his sights on adding more for a team and club that he loves.

Saturday’s success in which fellow defender Max Wober also bagged his first goal for the club has left Leeds in the Championship’s automatic promotion places ahead of Tuesday night’s quick return to action at home to Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds went into Saturday’s hosting of Derby having dropped to third via the previous weekend’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers and Rodon’s first goal for the club ultimately broke the visiting side’s resistance as Daniel Farke’s Whites bounced back.

"Hopefully that's the first of many now,” said Rodon of his goal to LUTV. “But it's been very frustrating and to finally score is just great overall and to be back in the top two.

“Two defenders on the scoresheet - but it's a whole team effort and especially with what happened last week, we wanted to bounce back straight away and I thought we did that."

Pressed on the celebrations, Rodon added: "Like I have said before, I love this team and of course I love this club. To score my first goal is huge for me and now it's important to keep pushing on and another tough game on Tuesday."