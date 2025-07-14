The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to return to the Premier League.

Leeds United are still looking to add to their squad during the remainder of the summer transfer window after completing four new signings as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

Since securing the Championship title on a dramatic final day of last season, Daniel Farke’s squad has been boosted by the additions of Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw. A goalkeeper and a midfielder are believed to be next on the agenda for the Elland Road hierarchy and there has been plenty of speculation linking the Whites with the likes of Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff, Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach and Torino stopper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Despite the addition of seven-times capped Germany international Nmecha, there is still believed to be a desire to add to their attacking options within Farke’s squad and there have been suggestions there is a keen interest in Callum Wilson following his departure from Newcastle United. Burnley are also said to be showing an interest in the former Bournemouth and Coventry City star - but the Clarets have also been linked with a move for another reported Leeds target after journalist Alan Nixon reported they were considering a bid for Norwich City star Josh Sargent.

The United States international was one of the high points of a difficult season for the Canaries last time out as he scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions as the Carrow Road club ended last season in the bottom half of the Championship table. The Clarets are said to be keen on a move for the former Werder Bremen man - but would baulk at Norwich’s reported £20 million demands for the versatile frontman. The likes of Nottingham Forest, Everton and Serie A club Roma have also been linked with Sargent - although the latter’s interest has cooled as they have turned their attention towards a move for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

Whites striker talks confirmed

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Goodison Park on January 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Another report has claimed Leeds ‘aren’t panicking’ in their search for a new striker and has confirmed the Whites have held talks with two high-class free agents in their bid to boost their options in the final third.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed the Whites have entered discussions with former England internationals Callum Wilson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin after they confirmed their respective departures from Newcastle and Everton earlier this month.

He told TBR Football: “Josh Sargent is still one that’s very much on their radar. Burnley are also very interested, they like him an awful lot. Leeds aren’t panicking, they’re letting the market come to them. They’re one of the teams that’s held talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and they’ve talked to Callum Wilson at various points this summer too.

“Leeds are one of those teams that already have a decent squad, and they’ve done what they need to do so far. Even if the season started tomorrow they wouldn’t be desperately disappointed with what they have. They haven’t let Mateo Joseph go yet which may be telling, but I still expect him to go. They’re being sensible with what they’re doing and seeing what comes to them.”

