Leeds United-linked goalkeeper with €20m release clause agrees personal terms with Italian side

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Jul 2025
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
A Leeds United-linked goalkeeper has reportedly agreed terms with an Italian side.

Leeds United-linked goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly agreed terms with Italian giants.

Leeds are understood to be keen on Torino’s giant Serbian international goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic although the YEP understands that a move for the 28-year-old has been considered unlikely.

Outlets in Italy have reported that Leeds enquired about the availability of a goalkeeper who reportedly has a release clause slightly above €20m for non Italian-clubs.

Milinkovic-Savic, though, is believed to have a slightly lower release clause of around €19 million for Italian clubs and Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly now agreed personal terms with the Torino stopper.

As per Tuttomercato, the reports in Italy say that negotiations with Torino for the transfer fee have now begun.

