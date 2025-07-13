Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the summer window as the Whites prepare for a return to the Premier League

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are facing big decisions over several members of Daniel Farke’s squad that spent last season out on loan.

Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Rasmus Kristensen all returned to Elland Road at the end of the campaign - although the latter of that trio has now joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal after enjoying a productive loan spell with the Bundesliga side last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For former Manchester City winger Jack Harrison, returning to Leeds following a loan spell is not a new experience and he is once again facing questions over his long-term future at Elland Road after spending the last two seasons on loan at Everton. The 28-year-old is still under contract with Leeds until the summer of 2028 and another return to Everton is not believed to be on the agenda ahead of the new season.

Harrison has now returned to pre-season training alongside his Whites team-mates but his future with the club remains far from certain. Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the winger will be moved on before the summer transfer window comes to a close and stressed both club and the player himself would ‘happily part ways’ if a suitable offer is received.

He told Football Insider: “I’m not sure he’s got a future at Leeds with the manager there. I think the way that the manager has been quite open to letting him go, whether it was financially or whatever the reason was in the Championship. Look at some of the other characters that he’s moved out of the dressing room, Daniel Farke, and the players that he likes to work with.

“Jack Harrison, at 28, is still contracted at Leeds until 2028 which is surprising. Whoever’s going to come in for him, it would likely be a loan, potentially a fee involved. Leeds paid £10million to sign him from Manchester City in 2021, I don’t think they’ll get that, but somebody may take a chance for around that mark. I don’t think he’s got a future at Leeds, that bridge has been burnt by the manager and the player. If you asked the manager honestly, and you asked the player honestly, both of them would quite happily part ways if the situation arose whether it be a loan or a permanent deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds and Sunderland ‘weigh up offer’ for Ligue 1 striker

Heavily linked with Wolves in the past week or so, Guessand is a potential marquee attacking addition. The OGC Nice striker, also capable of playing on the right wing, is a Tottenham Hotspur target and is reportedly available for around £24 million this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

Leeds have been credited with an interest in Nice forward Evann Guessand as Daniel Farke looks to add to his attcking options.

TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has claimed the Whites are ‘weighing up an offer’ for the 10-times capped Ivory Coast international after he scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

Guessand’s performances across the Nice frontline were a key part of the reason why his side secured a place in the qualifying rounds of this season’s Champions League. However, the report also claims Leeds are not the only side to be showing interest in the 24-year-old as Premier League rivals Sunderland and Brentford also said to be considering making a move for his services.