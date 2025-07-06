The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites close in on their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged his old club to make a move for a goalkeeper before they make their big return to the Premier League next month.

The Whites have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window after completing deals for centre-back duo Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw from Udinese and Wolfsburg respectively and secure the free transfer signature of forward Lukas Nmecha.

As revealed by the YEP’s Graham Smyth, a fourth new addition of the summer is close as the Whites are in talks over a move for Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and the 15-times capped Sweden international could arrive at Elland Road over the next 48 hours to put the finishing touches to a move that would see him replace the outgoing Junior Firpo.

There is still work to do on the Whites squad as Daniel Farke prepares for the new Premier League and the goalkeeping situation at Elland Road has provoked much debate in recent months. Long-serving number one Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club after being ousted by former Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow during the final month of last season.

Reports have linked the Whites with moves for the likes of Lyon star Lucas Perri, Angers stopper Yahia Fofana and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who currently plays for Serie A club Torino. However, former Elland Road favourite Paul Robinson has revealed he ‘would love’ to see his old club make a move for former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale just months after he failed to prevent Southampton from suffering relegation into the Championship.

The England international has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers - but Robinson wants Leeds to make a move as he doesn’t believe a new goalkeeper is a ‘priority’ for the Ibrox club

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Jack Butland is contracted until 2027. He’s proved what he can do with some outstanding performances in European competitions last season. Jack Butland is a good goalkeeper, and he’s a number one goalkeeper. I don’t think the priority for Rangers is replacing Jack Butland. Aaron Ramsdale, I’ve gone on record before, I’d love to see him go to Leeds.

“For Ramsdale, I’m not sure at this stage of his career, with the World Cup coming up and wanting to get back into the England reckoning, that a move to Rangers would be ideal. For Rangers, I don’t see that being a priority when they’ve got a goalkeeper of Butland’s quality.”

Man City star explains surprise Burnley move

DONE DEAL: For Kyle Walker to join Leeds United's Premier League rivals Burnley. | Getty Images

There was some surprise when England defender Kyle Walker left Manchester City to join Premier League newcomers Burnley.

The long-serving full-back had been a mainstay of Pep Guardiola’s side throughout the last eight years until he completed a loan move to Serie A giants AC Milan in January. Walker returned to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season but will now resume his Premier League career working under former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Scott Parker at Burnley after joining the Clarets on Friday.

After completing the deal, Walker told the Clarets YouTube channel: “It’s been great to watch from the outside looking in and knowing some faces at the club already. I’m excited to start the season already. At this stage of my career, being at a great club that I’ve been at for a number of years, I went overseas and tried that out, but I just felt that I needed something that was a family club. I’ve been around the place and my son is there training at the training ground and you can feel the aura around there and what the owners are trying to do and I wanted to be a part of that. I want to be a part of the success.”

