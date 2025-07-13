Leeds United are less than a week away from their first pre-season friendly against arch rivals Manchester United in Stockholm - for which seven players are now either out or doubts.

The Whites and Red Devils are set to meet for a second friendly in the space of two years when locking horns next Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off at Sweden’s Strawberry Arena national stadium.

The two clubs also met in a pre-season friendly in Oslo back in July 2023 as Leeds prepared for life back in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

Two years on, the Roses rivals will meet again but with Leeds back as a Premier League side following their promotion as Championship champions.

Several Premier League sides have already taken in their first pre-season friendlies but next weekend’s game marks the first friendly of the summer for both the Whites and Red Devils.

There are, though, for differing reasons, seven players either out or doubts. Here, we run through the early injury and team news from both camps.

1 . Willy Gnonto (slight doubt) Gnonto is one of three Leeds players who had a particularly late finish to the season/summer, in his case representing Italy's under-21s in the under-21s Euros in Slovakia. Making a later return as a result, the Italian is due back next week so could be considered a slight doubt as he catches up. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Mateo Joseph (slight doubt) In the same boat as Gnonto having represented Spain's under-21s at the under-21s Euros. Also due back next week. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Brenden Aaronson (doubt) Almost certainly the biggest Leeds doubt of the lot having been away with the USA national side who made it all the way to the final of the Concacaf Gold Cup played on Sunday, July 6. Not surprisingly, Aaronson is set to return later than everyone else. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk (slight doubt) Struijk is one of the many Leeds players who have already been seen in pre-season training but the centre-back ended the 2024-25 campaign recovering from a foot fracture so much depends on where he is in his recovery - although it was expected that the defender would be back for pre-season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Noussair Mazraoui (slight doubt) Red Devils defender Mazraoui ended the 2024-25 season sidelined with a hamstring injury and also missed June's two international friendlies for Morocco although the 27-year-old has been pictured been in pre-season training, above. | Manchester United via Getty Images Photo Sales