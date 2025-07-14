Leeds United transfer rumours as 'offer' ready and new target linked

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United are linked with moves for a midfielder and a striker.

Leeds United continued to work hard behind the scenes as they look to strengthen their squad in preparation to face the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool in the Premier League during the upcoming season.

With forward Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw already added to the Whites ranks, there are plans to bring in further new faces before the end of the summer transfer window. A goalkeeper and a midfielder remains high on the list of priorities for the Elland Road hierarchy - but adding further firepower to their attacking line could be key as they look to make an impact upon their return to the top flight.

The Whites have been strongly linked with a move for former Bournemouth and Coventry City striker Callum Wilson after he brought an end to his five-year stay with Newcastle United. However, a more left-field link has surfaced in Italy after Italian news outlet La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno named Leeds are one of several clubs monitoring Montenegro international frontman Nikola Krstovic.

The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in 74 appearances in all competitions for Lecce and his performances have reportedly attracted the interest of Atalanta and Roma - although the latter of the Serie A duo are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. The report also states Leeds are ‘in the background’ and are ready to ‘advance an offer’ for the striker - but warns the impending bid will fall short of Lecce’s valuation of one of their prize assets.

Whites linked with Ligue 1 champion

Leeds have been named as one of two clubs that are showing an interest in Turkey international Yusuf Yazici.

A report from French outlet RMC Sport claimed the Whites are showing interest in a move for the attacking midfielder - but will face competition from a newly-promoted Ligue 1 club. Although the rivals for his signature were not confirmed, it will be one of Lorient, Paris FC or Metz after they all claimed a place in French football’s top flight for the new season.

The 45-times capped Turkey international has featured for the likes of Trabzonspor, CSKA Moscow and Lille throughout his career and became a Ligue 1 champion with the latter of that trio as a Dogues side containing the likes of current Newcastle United defender Sven Botman and Juventus new boy Jonathan David claimed the title in 2021.

Yazici joined Greek giants Olympiakos last summer after his Lille deal came to an end but made just a solitary appearance throughout the season after he suffered a torn cruciate ligament injury just a month into his time with his new club. There have been suggestions Yazici could now leave Olympiakos this summer and a return to a top five league in Europe could be on the cards this summer.

