Patrick Bamford has been pictured looking in excellent shape on his Leeds United return.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford has opened up on summer fitness work, the Leeds United return and the fight for places in Daniel Farke’s side.

Bamford’s 2024-25 campaign was heavily disrupted by injuries but the striker impressed when returning for the season run-in during seven second-half outings from the bench.

Leeds also finished the season strongly as a team, an amazing haul of seven wins and three draws from the club’s last ten games leading to promotion as Championship champions and now a Premier League return.

Speaking earlier this summer, Bamford expressed his belief that Premier League football actually suits him better and declared his high hopes for a very fruitful 2025-26 top-flight campaign.

Ahead of that new campaign, United’s players returned to pre-season training on Monday and Bamford in particular was seen looking in very lean and noticeably muscular shape.

Catching up with LUTV, Bamford declared that putting in your own hard work during the off season was worth it as he saluted the return to training and embraced the competition for places.

Asked if the return to pre-season training got any easier the older you got, Bamford smiled: “No, there's nothing that can really prepare you fully for it.

“You can do as much as you want over the off season but it's different when you are in proper training with the group. But it's good. It's good to be back.”

Pressed on the difference these days of players still working hard over the summer, Bamford reasoned: “Maybe 25 years ago it was a full on six week break.

"But now I think because the level is so high and you are kind of always pushing for your place and stuff, everyone tries to keep as fit as possible and also if you don't you pay for it when you come back so it's worthwhile doing it.”