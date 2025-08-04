The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites look to continue adding to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United and Sunderland have reportedly been offered the opportunity to add a proven Premier League striker to their attacking options as the opening day of the new season edges ever closer.

With doubt being cast over the future of a number of their strikers, the Whites are keen to add at least one frontman to Daniel Farke’s ranks before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September. One unexpected option is said to have been put to the Elland Road hierarchy after a report suggested former Newcastle United and Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has been offered via a number of intermediaries.

The Serbian striker scored 17 goals in 72 appearances for the Magpies before enjoying a far more productive spell with the Cottagers as he plundered his way to 111 goals in 206 appearances during his time in West London. That form persuaded Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal to make a big money move for Mitrovic and he revealed his delight at securing the deal during the summer of 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport after securing the move to the Gulf state, the striker said: "When I received the offer from Al-Hilal, I talked about it with my family, giving up was impossible. I have no nostalgia for England, I played many years there. I'm happy to have finally arrived at a top club, Al Hilal is a bit like Real Madrid in Europe."

However, after scoring an incredible 68 goals in 79 games for Al-Hilal, Mitrovic has been linked with a return to England and there were some suggestions Manchester United could make a move for the Serbian international. A more recent report from TBR Football has now suggested Leeds and Sunderland have both been ‘offered the chance to sign’ the striker ahead of their big return to the Premier League later this month.

The Whites’ need to add to their attacking ranks has been widely reported in recent weeks - but their former Championship promotion rivals are also need to add to their options in the final third. Eliezer Mayenda was handed a start in Saturday’s friendly defeat against La Liga club Real Betis as fellow forward Wilson Isidor makes his way back towards full fitness. The Black Cats are said to be closing in on a season-long loan deal for Chelsea frontman Marc Guiu - but there have now been claims Mitrovic has been put to both Leeds and Sunderland as Al-Hilal look to make a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Leeds United are not the only newly promoted club that have enjoyed a positive summer transfer window after former Championship title rivals Burnley completed ten deals since sealing their return to the Premier League.

That number is now set to increase after the Clarets reportedly agreed a £23.2 million deal for Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu and the France Under-21 international is in line to pen a five-year contract at Turf Moor before taking his place in Scott Parker’s squad. The Blues secured the signing of Ugochukwu from Rennes in August 2023 - but he has made just 15 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club and spent last season fighting an unsuccessful battle against relegation from the top flight with Southampton.

