Expected key new Leeds United rivals are set to bolster their midfield ranks.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Burnley are set to bolster their ranks by signing a £23.2m midfielder from Chelsea.

Leeds pipped Burnley to the 2024-25 Championship title after both clubs had already sealed promotion to the Premier League and the Clarets are favourites to go down with some bookmakers.

Chelsea man set to move to Burnley on five-year deal

Burnley, though, who have already made several new signings, are now set to sign 21-year-old France youth international midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea on a five-year deal according to a report from The Athletic.

The report, from David Ornstein, says Burnley have reached an agreement with the Blues to sign the player who will now travel for a medical and complete his move.

Chelsea paid £23.2m to sign Ugochukwu from Rennes in August 2023 on a seven-year deal.