Leeds United’s opening Premier League weekend visitors Everton have been dealt a fresh injury blow.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s opening weekend visitors Everton have been dealt a fresh injury blow which has left a star facing assessment less than two weeks before the Elland Road curtain raiser.

Everton have been out in the USA competing in the 2025 Premier League Summer Series in which Scotland international right back Nathan Patterson had started both of his team’s first two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not sure, but we’ll have him assessed”

Patterson, though, was missing for Sunday night’s final game against Manchester United, after which boss David Moyes revealed that the 23-year-old had hernia symptoms and would need to be assessed.

“Nathan has got hernia symptoms,” said Moyes.

“Whether it means he’s got a hernia or not, we’re not sure, but we’ll have him assessed on Tuesday after we get back.”