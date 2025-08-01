Expected key Leeds United Premier League rivals sign new goalkeeper in £11.5m deal
The spending continues at Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Sunderland who have now signed a new goalkeeper in an £11.5m deal.
Despite losing star men Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson, the Black Cats have gone big in the summer transfer window, forking out around £114m to sign Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki and Granit Xhaka plus Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer.
Former Arsenal captain Xhaka became the club’s eighth signing of the summer earlier this week and the club have now forked out another £11.5m to sign 22-year-old keeper Robin Roefs from NEC Nijmegan on a five-year deal.
Roefs has made 42 appearances for Eredivisie side Nijmegan and been capped by the Netherlands at under-21s level.
The YEP’s sister title the Sunderland Echo report that Sunderland have paid a fee of around £9 million with the potential for around another £2.5 million to be triggered in future add-ons.
