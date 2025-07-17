The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United are linked with a Championship defender and a Ligue 1 winger.

Leeds United have already made significant improvements to their defensive options during a positive summer transfer window.

As it stands, the most expensive deal the Whites have completed since securing promotion back into the Premier League came with a £15 million move for Udinese and Slovenia centre-back Jaka Bijol and that was followed by a cut-price deal for Wolfsburg defender Sebastiaan Bornauw. A third defensive recruit came in the form of Lille and Sweden left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson as the 26-year-old was captured in a deal believed to be worth around £10 million.

Leeds remain keen to add to their squad during the remainder of the summer transfer window and are currently focusing on strengthening their options in midfield after agreeing a deal in principle for Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff, as well as progressing in talks over a move for Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach. A goalkeeper, winger and a striker are also said to be on the agenda before the window closes on the first day of September.

However, there could also be further defensive additions made and one player linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks has been Millwall star Japhet Tanganga. After joining the Lions from Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer last summer, the former England Under-21 defender impressed throughout the season and that led to speculation over a possible summer move. Speculation has suggested Leeds and Sunderland are keen on the 26-year-old - and the latest comments by Lions manager Alex Neil seemed to offer mixed messages to any potential suitors.

What has Alex Neil said about Leeds United and Sunderland target Japhet Tanganga?

When asked if he expects to retain Tanganga’s services, he told Southwark News: “I hope so. I don’t think there’s anything at the moment that suggests otherwise for us. I know there’s a lot of speculation, as there always is, whether it be with Japhet or whether it be with Mihailo or whether it be with anybody else. There are always little bits that are doing the rounds, but we are focused on trying to be the best version of ourselves in terms of making sure we try and retain our best players.

“But as always, we’re not naive. We are not actively looking to try and sell anyone. We want to try and retain the squad, and we want to try and grow and build and be good this season. Equally, if somebody comes in with offers that are way beyond what we would maybe have as an evaluation of a player, then certain decisions may well get made. But that’s understandable. That goes for any club. It goes for clubs like Liverpool when Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving and all that sort of stuff. So this isn’t exclusive to Millwall.

“What I will tell you is we have no ambitions or certainly no effort is going into trying to move any of our players. We want to keep them here. We like them. We think they’ve got real growth in terms of them individually, but also us as a team. And we want to try and make sure this year is a good year for us.”

Leeds and Sunderland face winger competition

Nice's Jeremie Boga has been linked with Leeds United. | VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds and Sunderland appear to have gone head-to-head on a routine basis during the summer transfer window as both clubs prepare for their return to the Premier League.

It was the Black Cats that won the race for two reported Whites targets after midfield duo Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki both moved to the Stadium of Light in recent weeks. Another transfer battle between the two clubs has been predicted as they prepare to slug it out for Nice winger Jeremie Boga after the former Chelsea man impressed for the Ligue 1 club last season.

However, Turkish outlet Taka has now claimed there will be competition for the Ivory Coast international after Trabzonspor performed a U-turn on their attempts to land Boga after withdrawing their interest when they were met with demands of around £13 million for his signature. They claim Trabzon are back ‘in contact’ with Nice - but are also speaking to representatives of alternative targets.