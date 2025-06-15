Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is believed to be a ‘fan’ of the Millwall star.

Leeds United’s hope of a bargain deal for Japhet Tanganga has been quashed amid reports the defender will snub the Premier League in favour of Europe.

Tanganga was fleetingly linked with a possible move to Elland Road earlier this week, with the Guardian reporting he is liked by manager Daniel Farke, having scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Leeds last season. Top-flight attraction in the centre-back was likely aided by suggestions of a £1.2million release clause - a bargain price by modern standards.

Sunderland, Burnley and Crystal Palace have also been linked with interest in Tanganga but all look set to miss out, with Alan Nixon now suggesting the Millwall man could leave England altogether. The journalist reports via his Patreon page that a move for Germany or France is looking more likely for the 26-year-old, with European clubs eyeing up a ‘bargain deal’.

Tanganga joined Millwall as a free agent last summer, having spent the previous season on loan at the Den before being released by Tottenham Hotspur. An outstanding individual campaign with the Lions appears to have reignited his career and rather than battle for Premier League minutes, the defender is reportedly keen on a fresh start.

A number of clubs from Germany and France are believed to have shown interest in Tanganga recently, with the expectation being he will snub domestic offers. It is unclear whether that £1.2m clause, which south London journalist Richard Cawley suggested might only be available for Premier League teams, is applicable on the continent.

Leeds United transfer latest as defender hunt continues

Defensive reinforcements have been identified as an early priority for Leeds and while there may well have been interest in Tanganga, focus is elsewhere. The YEP reported last week on the club’s pursuit of Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol and there is growing hope a deal can be secured.

As of earlier this week, Leeds and Udinese remained in talks over the fee which is likely to sit anywhere between £15-20m, based on multiple reports. The YEP understands Bijol has agreed the terms of a move to Elland Road, leaving the agreement of a price-tag as the final major job.

The summer transfer window officially re-opens on Monday, following a brief break around the start of the Club World Cup. From Monday, clubs will be free to officially register transfers right through to the deadline on September 1, albeit Leeds could hold off on the main chunk of activity until July when the accounting period for 2025/26 begins.

Leeds have also made their first move on midfielder Habib Diarra, having tabled a bid worth around £22m earlier this month. Elland Road chiefs believe other options in that position might prove more attainable but are being ambitious early on in this window, with a shortlist of alternatives should the 21-year-old Senegal international prove out of reach.