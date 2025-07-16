Sean Longstaff strengths analysed as Leeds United close to transfer

Leeds United are believed to be closing in on a £15 million deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Leeds United have taken a big step towards boosting their midfield ranks after the Whites agreed a fee with Newcastle United for Sean Longstaff, with the Whites now set to take the playmaker through his medical in the next 24 hours.

As reported by the YEP last week, Leeds made a third approach for the Magpies academy product but saw an offer worth an initial £10 million with a further £2 million to follow in add-ons rejected by their new Premier League rivals. Longstaff is a long-term transfer target for the Whites and was initially linked with a move to Elland Road during last season - but it now appears a deal is edging ever closer.

The Athletic reported a new deal worth £12m initially with a further £3m in add-ons has been thrashed out, something which the YEP can confirm. Longstaff will now undergo a medical and should all go well as expected, he will become the Whites fifth signing of the summer transfer window as he follows in the footsteps of Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

But what should the Elland Road faithful expect to see from the man expected to become the latest addition to Farke’s squad as his side prepares to return to the Premier League during the upcoming season?

What can Leeds United expect from Sean Longstaff?

During his time in the Magpies academy, Sean Longstaff showed he was capable in a number ten role where he can find key passes to release attacking players. He is now perhaps more suited in a box-to-box role where his energy and high fitness levels come into play but he can also play a more disciplined role in a midfield three. Longstaff has been playing a supporting role at Newcastle as the incredible form of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, three players that would arguably grace any Premier League midfield, saw him face a major battle to return to Howe’s strongest side. Whenever called upon, the Geordie midfielder has never let his side down and has always retained the admiration of his manager.

Often doing the ‘dirty’ work as the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton took the limelight, a conversation with his team-mates or manager Eddie Howe would tell you just how much appreciation there is for the work Longstaff undertakes. He may have endured some struggles during his time in the Magpies first team - but there have never been any complaints about Longstaff’s mentality. His attitude, even in the darkest of times, has always been exemplary and his professional outlook has been displayed by the fact he has undertaken additional training sessions in preparation for a return to pre-season training.

