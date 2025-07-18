Leeds United transfer rumours as 'complicated' and 'concrete interest' claims made

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites look to make more new additions to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United are hoping to confirm the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff over the weekend and will aim to push on with a number of other potential additions to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

There is exactly one month to go until the new Premier League season gets underway with a home game against Everton - and the Toffees are believed to be one of the clubs that have shown interest in the Magpies midfielder in recent weeks. However, it is the Whites that have moved to within touching distance of landing Longstaff after they agreed a deal worth an initial £12 million with their new Premier League rivals. The Newcastle academy graduate will complete a medical and there are high hopes he will officially become the newest member of Daniel Farke’s squad over the next few days.

With a deal for Hoffenheim star Anton Stach also on the agenda, the Whites are looking to strengthen in other areas and have met with the representatives of Feyenoord’s Brazilian winger Igor Paixão as they look to boost Farke’s options outwide. However, Ligue 1 giants Marseille have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old and their first move has already shown any agreement could prove to be complicated for willing suitors according to one report.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri posted on X: “Leeds United fully approved Igor Paixão, viewing him as able to make immediate impact. #LUFC still hesitant due to €30M + bonuses demanded by Feyenoord, which is prompting internal discussions. Leeds aware that Feyenoord already reject a bid from #OM. It’s a complicated deal.”

Rivals for Whites midfield target confirmed

The YEP exclusively reported on interest in Anton Stach earlier this month. | Getty Images

With deals for midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach progressing, Leeds have also been linked with a number of other potential options in the middle of the park.

Official confirmation of Longstaff’s move to Elland Road could arrive over the coming days after the Newcastle star underwent a medical and reports in Germany have suggested Leeds have already agreed personal terms with Stach - although have not currently met Hoffenheim’s reported £17 million asking price for the Germany international.

Other midfielders have been linked with the Whites in recent weeks and one name that has been mentioned is Sheffield United star Gus Hamer, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs after the Blades narrowly missed out on joining Leeds in the Premier League this season. Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are the latest club to be showing ‘concrete interest’ in the midfielder and negotiations are said to be underway according to a familiar face.

It’s back to Sacha Tavolieri as he gave another update that could impact on the Whites plans for the remainder of the summer transfer window via his X account. He posted: “PSV Eindhoven focus on Gustavo Hamer for the midfield! The Dutch club has a concrete interest in the Sheffield United midfielder and is currently preparing an offer. Negotiations over personal terms are also underway. Wait and see.”