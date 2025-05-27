Leeds United are in the market for a new striker ahead of their Premier League return.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Leeds United target Troy Parrott is keen to stay at AZ Alkmaar beyond this summer but admits it will not be his decision.

Parrott was fleetingly linked with a summer move to Elland Road earlier this month, with TEAMtalk naming him alongside Cameron Archer and Evan Ferguson as a possible target. Leeds are expected to prioritise the signing of a new striker this summer, albeit Daniel Farke is thought to be keen on adding Premier League experience - something the AZ Alkmaar frontman lacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Leeds decide to pursue a move for Parrott remains to be seen but after scoring 20 goals across all competitions during his debut campaign at AZ Alkmaar, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker has attracted plenty of transfer interest. And while another year at the AFAS Stadion would be ideal, the 23-year-old didn’t rule out a summer move following his side’s weekend win against FC Twente.

"Whatever happens, it’s not going to be my decision,” Parrott told his club’s official TV channel (as quoted by the Irish Independent). “If someone was to ask me right now, I would say I want to stay. I have had the best year of my life so far in football here, I have loved every second of it.

"The achievements of the group haven’t been what I wanted, given the positions we were in, but in terms of the team and the staff that I have come to know, I have loved every second of it. In my mind, I am here next season and ready to go again.”

AZ Alkmaar endured a disappointing campaign overall, with their fifth-placed finish only good enough for the Europa Conference League. But the Republic of Ireland international has impressed, enjoying his most productive ever campaign with 20 goals in 45 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United transfer latest as top striker eyed

Parrott only joined AZ Alkmaar in an €8million (£6.7m) deal last summer, having decided to leave boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur following a multitude of loan spells at the likes of MK Dons, Preston North End and Dutch outfit Excelsior. During his spell in north London, the striker never played with last season’s Leeds loan hero Manor Solomon, but the pair could well have been involved in pre-season together before the former’s loan exits.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

While a move for Parrott currently appears unlikely, Leeds are expected to sign a first-choice striker this summer. Top-flight experience will be crucial, given neither Mateo Joseph or 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe have any Premier League minutes under their belt.

With reports suggesting Daniel Farke could have more than £100m to spend this summer, a good portion of that transfer budget will be expected to go towards a striker, with interest in the likes of Everton frontman Beto. More low-cost options have also been linked, one being Callum Wilson who could be available for free, with Newcastle United opting to not trigger a 12-month extension on his current contract.

Leeds are also expected to cast their net a little wider, adopting a hybrid approach to recruitment that merges Premier League nous with European potential. As such, they are also reportedly interested in Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David and Isaac Schmidt’s former teammate at St Gallen, Willem Geubbels.

Your next Leeds United read: Southampton ‘laugh off’ £30m Mateus Fernandes reports amid Elland Road links