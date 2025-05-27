A new goalkeeper is expected to be one of several summer transfer window priorities for Leeds United.

Leeds United have been named as one of two newly-promoted Premier League teams eyeing Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz - although a move elsewhere in Europe looks more likely.

Peretz has been unable to break into the first-team picture at Bayern since his €5million (£4.2m) move from Maccabi Tel Aviv in August 2023. Club captain Manuel Neuer remains first-choice but even during periods in which the 38-year-old club captain has been injured, manager Vincent Kompany has preferred Jonas Urbig between the posts.

Israeli international Peretz played just three Bundesliga games during Bayern’s 2024/25 title-winning campaign and has just seven appearances to his name across two years in all competitions. The 24-year-old is thought to be keen on securing regular football via a summer loan move and Leeds are among four prospective suitors to be named by German outlet BILD.

Leeds themselves have labelled the links as speculation but BILD, Germany’s biggest national newspaper, claim ‘talks are underway’ with the West Yorkshire club ahead of their return to the Premier League. Championship title rivals Burnley are also said to be interested in the Bayern goalkeeper, as are Serie A outfit Genoa.

But PSV Eindhoven are said to be early front-runners for Peretz, with the Dutch side expected to prioritise a new goalkeeper if current first-choice Walter Benitez leaves. Unlike Leeds and the others, PSV can offer Champions League football but, the report states, imperative to both Bayern and their shot-stopper is an opportunity to play regular football while away on loan.

Daniel Peretz on future amid Leeds United transfer links

"My dream is still to become the first goalkeeper at FC Bayern,” Peretz told BILD last month. “I'm working hard for that. That's why I don't want to be sold or leave the club permanently. My plan is a loan after the season to get playing time, improve, and be ready for FC Bayern."

It remains to be seen if Leeds will decide to push for Peretz, but the likelihood is they will be interested in a number of possible goalkeeping options ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month. An experienced first-choice shot-stopper is expected to be a key priority for Elland Road chiefs, given Daniel Farke dropped first-choice Illan Meslier for last season’s crucial title run-in.

Karl Darlow came in for a 1-1 draw at Luton Town in April before retaining his place as Leeds won their final six games to rack up 100 points, enough for automatic promotion and the Championship title. But he is unlikely to earn a permanent promotion to first-choice while Meslier, who has one year left on his contract, could leave.

Leeds have already been linked with a handful of possible replacements including another Bundesliga option, FC Augsburg's Finn Dahmen. Closer to home, the likes of Sam Johnstone, Caoimhín Kelleher and Aaron Ramsdale have all been touted as potential Elland Road arrivals.

