Leeds United are one of four Premier League clubs to have been linked with the 20-year-old.

Leeds United have recently been linked with interest in Mateus Fernandes but suggestions of a £30million price-tag have reportedly been ‘laughed off’ by Southampton chiefs.

Fernandes was named as a possible Elland Road arrival over the weekend, with Alan Nixon reporting on interest from Leeds, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. The EFL journalist claimed via his Patreon page that a £30million offer could be enough to tempt Southampton into selling, with Daniel Farke’s side closest to that valuation as things stand.

Football Insider also named Leeds as a possible destination for the 20-year-old alongside Villa and West Ham, adding he could even be available for as little as £25m following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship. But while there will certainly be no shortage of suitors for Fernandes, cold water has been poured on hope of a cut-price deal.

Southampton-based outlet the Daily Echo have outlined the stance of St Mary’s chiefs, who are believed to have rubbished suggestions Fernandes could be on the market for around £30m - which is double the £15m they paid Sporting CP for the attacking midfielder less than 12 months ago. The report insists Saints value their 2024/25 Fans’ Player of the Season ‘significantly higher’ than recent suggestions, with a contract running until 2029 ensuring they are well-placed to dictate things this summer.

How much could a move for Leeds United-linked Mateus Fernandes cost?

There is no suggestion how high that valuation might be but the report adds with Premier League TV revenue gone following relegation, every player will have a price. For reference, Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling - a year younger and on the radar of top European clubs - is thought to be valued at around £50m.

Of course, the selling club’s valuation of a player doesn’t always stand firm as the price needed to secure a deal, with multiple factors affecting negotiations including the player’s desire - or lack of - to play in the Championship. It is also natural for Southampton to set the highest possible valuation in a bid to strengthen their position if teams approach them for talks.

Unlike Dibling, who was in and out of the Southampton team at points throughout the season, Fernandes has established himself as a Premier League regular, playing 36 of his side’s 38 top-flight games with two goals and four assists. Only full-back Kyle Walker-Peters played more minutes than the Portuguese youth international, who interim Saints boss Simon Rusk believes will have caught the eye of several top teams.

"I think his energy level, his commitment and his focus are second to none. He's a player that I love working with," Rusk told the Daily Echo of Fernandes last month. "I think he has got that ability to flip in and out of the game, both defensively and offensively, and influence it. I don't think that's my role at this moment in time, but, no doubt about it, he would catch people's eye.

“The amount of games and minutes he's played in the Premier League this year, his contribution and his age, those three things scream attention, don't they? It wouldn't surprise me if he's attracted interest. He's a very, very committed, energetic player with quality at 20 years old playing in the Premier League. But he's a Southampton player, and it looks as if he's enjoying his football here. Long may he continue in a Southampton shirt."

