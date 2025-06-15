Leeds United have previously been linked with interest in the experienced goalkeeper.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United could face fresh competition for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone amid reports he may become a target for Sunderland if a key appointment is made on Wearside.

Johnstone emerged as a possible transfer target for Leeds ahead of the summer transfer window opening, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting on interest from Elland Road. The 32-year-old is widely expected to leave Wolves this summer, just one year after his £10million move, with hope of finding regular football elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since that initial report in April, speculation surrounding Leeds and Johnstone has been quiet, albeit Elland Road chiefs are in the market for a No.1 if the right deal is available. But now any move for the former England international could see the Whites come up against a Premier League rival, with Nixon providing a fresh update.

The journalist reports via his Patreon page that Sunderland could target the Wolves shot-stopper this summer if they succeed in appointing Neil Cutler as goalkeeping coach. The Black Cats are said to be ‘closing in’ on Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at Molineux - a relationship that could open the door to a future move.

Johnstone is said to be ‘unsettled’ at Wolves, where he started just seven Premier League games last season after falling behind Jose Sa in the pecking order, and as previously reported he is expected to move on. He would provide the kind of experience newly-promoted teams like Sunderland and Leeds need, with over 360 first-team appearances at the likes of West Brom, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Leeds United sign a goalkeeper this summer?

While immediate focus appears to be on outfield transfer targets - namely RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol - Leeds are expected to sign a first-choice option between the posts this summer. Long-standing No.1 Illan Meslier was dropped for last season's crucial run-in and while Karl Darlow proved a competent back-up, more is needed.

As things stand, genuine transfer links have been few and far between in the goalkeeping position but reported interest in the likes of Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale and Brentford-bound Caoimhín Kelleher suggest Premier League experience is wanted. Leeds have also been fleetingly linked with interest in Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who spent last season playing alongside Diarra at Strasbourg.

BBC Sport recently reported Petrovic has been put up for sale after being left out of Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad, albeit an image rights issue could hamper hope of a permanent sale, with loan options also being explored. The 25-year-old will have no shortage of suitors, however, and the YEP understands a move to Elland Road would not be his first choice.

Leeds are approaching the early weeks of the summer window with plenty of ambition but acknowledge moves for the likes of Diarra could prove fruitless. They do, however, have a shortlist of alternative options in every position, with plenty of time left this summer to strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad.