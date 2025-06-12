Leeds United-linked goalkeeper put 'up for sale' by club after five-star loan spell
Petrovic spent last season on loan at Chelsea's partner club Racing Strasbourg in France, who are owned by Todd Boehly-led parent company BlueCo.
The Serbian international earned rave reviews in Ligue 1 but has not been selected among Enzo Maresca's Club World Cup squad, along with several other high-profile absentees.
BBC Sport report Petrovic is for sale and has been made aware of this by the club.
Recently, Leeds United have been linked with a move for the stopper who kept 10 clean sheets in 31 appearances for his French loan outfit last season.
The Whites are in the market for a new No. 1 after Illan Meslier was demoted to second-choice 'keeper during the final seven games of Leeds' Championship-winning campaign.
"Goalkeeper Petrovic [is] rated at Stamford Bridge but all parties agree a move away from the club is the best option for his continued development, despite a productive loan at partner club Strasbourg," the BBC state.
"The Serbia international does have an image rights issue that could impact a permanent transfer, so loan options are also being explored."
Leeds are permitted to have only two loan players registered at any time during the 2025/26 season, therefore any temporary deals struck during the summer transfer window are expected to be made with game-time assurances in mind.
The YEP understands Petrovic may prefer a move elsewhere as opposed to arriving at Elland Road this summer, and is not likely to be short of suitors.
Petrovic performance
Last season, the Serbian was among the best-performing shot-stoppers across Europe's top five leagues, finishing the campaign with a Post Shot Expected Goals (PSxG) total of +9.9 - the fifth-best of all goalkeepers in Ligue 1, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League.
PSxG measures the quality of a goalkeeper's saves depending on how likely they are to save a given shot. A shot with an Expected Goals (xG) value of 0.99 will almost certainly result in a goal, whilst a save with PSxG value of 0.99 represents a 1-in-100 save where a goalkeeper has somehow denied a certain goal.
Cumulatively, over the course of the campaign, Petrovic's performances saw him consistently save more difficult shots than the average goalkeeper would be expected to keep out. As a result, it was calculated the Chelsea-owned 'keeper 'prevented' Strasbourg from conceding a further 10 goals due to the quality of his shot-stopping.
For comparison, Burnley's James Trafford finished the 2024/25 season with a PSxG total of +11.8, while Illan Meslier registered -0.4, meaning the Frenchman's shot-stopping ranked below Championship average.
