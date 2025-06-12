Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is reportedly available for transfer this summer after being left out of the Blues' FIFA Club World Cup squad.

Petrovic spent last season on loan at Chelsea's partner club Racing Strasbourg in France, who are owned by Todd Boehly-led parent company BlueCo.

The Serbian international earned rave reviews in Ligue 1 but has not been selected among Enzo Maresca's Club World Cup squad, along with several other high-profile absentees.

BBC Sport report Petrovic is for sale and has been made aware of this by the club.

Recently, Leeds United have been linked with a move for the stopper who kept 10 clean sheets in 31 appearances for his French loan outfit last season.

The Whites are in the market for a new No. 1 after Illan Meslier was demoted to second-choice 'keeper during the final seven games of Leeds' Championship-winning campaign.

"Goalkeeper Petrovic [is] rated at Stamford Bridge but all parties agree a move away from the club is the best option for his continued development, despite a productive loan at partner club Strasbourg," the BBC state.

"The Serbia international does have an image rights issue that could impact a permanent transfer, so loan options are also being explored."

Leeds are permitted to have only two loan players registered at any time during the 2025/26 season, therefore any temporary deals struck during the summer transfer window are expected to be made with game-time assurances in mind.

The YEP understands Petrovic may prefer a move elsewhere as opposed to arriving at Elland Road this summer, and is not likely to be short of suitors.

Petrovic performance

Last season, the Serbian was among the best-performing shot-stoppers across Europe's top five leagues, finishing the campaign with a Post Shot Expected Goals (PSxG) total of +9.9 - the fifth-best of all goalkeepers in Ligue 1, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League.

PSxG measures the quality of a goalkeeper's saves depending on how likely they are to save a given shot. A shot with an Expected Goals (xG) value of 0.99 will almost certainly result in a goal, whilst a save with PSxG value of 0.99 represents a 1-in-100 save where a goalkeeper has somehow denied a certain goal.

Cumulatively, over the course of the campaign, Petrovic's performances saw him consistently save more difficult shots than the average goalkeeper would be expected to keep out. As a result, it was calculated the Chelsea-owned 'keeper 'prevented' Strasbourg from conceding a further 10 goals due to the quality of his shot-stopping.

For comparison, Burnley's James Trafford finished the 2024/25 season with a PSxG total of +11.8, while Illan Meslier registered -0.4, meaning the Frenchman's shot-stopping ranked below Championship average.