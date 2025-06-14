Leeds United's Willy Gnonto gets new chance in changed position with Whites man on international duty
Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto has been given another chance to shine on the international stage, hours after an international teammate’s missed chance.
Gnonto and fellow Whites attacker Mateo Joseph are both away at the under-21s Euros in Slovakia, Joseph part of the Spain squad and Gnonto still qualifying to represent Italy’s under-21s.
Joseph started for Spain in Saturday evening’s second group stage clash against Romania but endured a frustrating evening as he missed a penalty, only to see his side fight back to record a 2-1 success.
Gnonto has been handed another start in a changed position
Italy, meanwhile, face hosts Slovakia in an 8pm kick-off and Gnonto has been handed another start in a changed position.
Gnonto - deployed as a winger and occasionally as a no 10 by Leeds - again looks set to start upfront, as was the case in Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory against Romania.