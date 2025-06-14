Willy Gnonto is currently away with Italy’s under-21s.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto has been given another chance to shine on the international stage, hours after an international teammate’s missed chance.

Gnonto and fellow Whites attacker Mateo Joseph are both away at the under-21s Euros in Slovakia, Joseph part of the Spain squad and Gnonto still qualifying to represent Italy’s under-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph started for Spain in Saturday evening’s second group stage clash against Romania but endured a frustrating evening as he missed a penalty, only to see his side fight back to record a 2-1 success.

Gnonto has been handed another start in a changed position

Italy, meanwhile, face hosts Slovakia in an 8pm kick-off and Gnonto has been handed another start in a changed position.

Gnonto - deployed as a winger and occasionally as a no 10 by Leeds - again looks set to start upfront, as was the case in Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory against Romania.