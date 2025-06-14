A big chance has been blown by a Leeds attacker.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds United attacker endured a moment to forget on international duty with a chance blown after an earlier selfless act.

Mateo Joseph is part of the Spain under-21s squad at this summer’s under-21s Euros in Slovakia and the Leeds forward was handed a second consecutive start at the tournament in Saturday evening’s clash against Romania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spain suffered a very early setback as Louis Munteanu’s rocket of a strike from the edge of the box flew into the top right corner to give his side a fourth-minute lead.

Joseph, playing in the no 9 role, was unable to make the most of a few half chances in the opening exchanges but the Leeds striker unselfishly presented teammate Diego Lopez a chance on a plate in the 18th minute.

Joseph was played in one-on-one coming in from the right side but squared the ball to Lopez for whom the goal was gaping yet the Spain player saw his shot blocked on the line.

Spain’s appeals for a penalty due to handball came to nothing despite the intervention of VAR yet Joseph’s side were awarded a spot kick seven minutes later after Cesar Tarraga was pulled down by Matei Ilie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced Spain midfielder Benat Turrientes handed the ball to Joseph to take as the Leeds player stepped up for his first penalty in senior football.

Joseph, though, could only roll the ball wide of the right hand post and the Leeds striker sank to the turf with his head in his hands.

Spain and Joseph kept plugging away, dominating possession, but Romania took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Spain boss Santi Denia made a double change at the break but Joseph kept his place upfront and was joined in the attacking line by substitute Roberto Fernandez in a change of system to a 4-4-1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But another chance went begging in the 51st minute despite Joseph showing perseverance and strength to capitalise on a defensive mix up.

After good pressing, Joseph found himself with the ball at his feet on the edge of the box with just keeper Razvan Safa to beat but the Leeds striker was unable to get a shot away, instead looking to play a square pass. Romania were able to clear as the night of frustration continued.

Another two changes followed in the 64th minute but boss Denia again kept the faith with Joseph upfront.

However, with Romania still holding firm, Joseph was eventually withdrawn with 16 minutes left as Denia called on Las Palmas attacker Alberto Moleiro as his final change with his side still 1-0 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romania, though, endured a nightmare couple of minutes as the game drew to a conclusion and threatened to turn on its head.

Vladislav Blanuta was firstly shown a straight red card for a naught late challenge in the 84th minute and a fabulous strike from Mikel Jauregizar then drew Spain level just one minute later.

Incredibly, Romania then conceded again just two minutes later as Fernandez got himself on the end of a cross into the box to scramble home in the 88th minute.

Amid exuberant celebrations on the bench, Joseph found himself booked.