The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites are linked with an international striker and a Championship midfielder.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have firmly turned their focus towards adding a striker to their squad during the final month of the summer transfer window.

The Whites have wasted little time in boosting their squad on the back of last season’s Championship title win after completing deals for defensive trio Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson and midfield duo Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff. A new number one has been secured in the form of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri and a solitary attacking addition has been made after the Whites won the race to land free agent Lukas Nmecha following his departure from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least one further attacking addition is believed to be on the agenda ahead of the new Premier League season as the likes of Roma star Artem Dovbyk and Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic have been linked with moves to Elland Road over the last week. One surprise name that is said to be on the Leeds radar is former Newcastle United and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is reportedly set to leave Al-Hilal after scoring 68 goals in just 79 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club.

One report has claimed Tottenham Hotspur are ‘considering a move’ to bring the Serbian frontman back to the Premier League and described the deal as ‘one to watch’. However, there are also claims Leeds are ‘in the race’ to sign Mitrovic, despite what would be considered sizeable wages demands.

In a post earlier this week, French journalist Sebastian Vidal said: “Tottenham are considering a move to bring back Aleksandar Mitrovic from Al-Hilal. The former Fulham striker could be sold for just under £30m. His £400,000-per-week salary remains a major obstacle for Spurs. One to watch.” In a new update, he has revealed Al-Hilal’s demands for the striker, saying: “Al Hilal are open to selling Aleksandar Mitrović for £26m and Leeds are now in the race. Tottenham are no longer alone in the chase for the Serbian striker.”

Midfielder meeting planned amid Palace interest

Bilal El Khannouss has featured for Leicester City in their pre-season preparations. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss - but will face competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old was one of the few positives during a dismal season for the Foxes as they made an immediate return to the Championship just 12 months after securing promotion into the Premier League. El Khannouss is said to have attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen since the end of last season - but a recent update has suggested Leeds are willing to progress with a move for the 22-times capped Morocco international.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed the midfielder would not view playing in European competition as a decisive factor in his decision over his next club and revealed a meeting with the Foxes star is on the agenda for the Whites.

He posted on X: “Playing in European competitions is not a decisive factor in Bilal El Khannouss’s decision. Leeds United has scheduled a meeting with the player in the coming days, and Crystal Palace could also make a move depending on departures next week.”