Leeds United made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Newcastle midfielder on Tuesday.

Leeds United look to be closing in on summer signing number five after progressing their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff overnight.

The Whites have been heavily linked with interest in Longstaff all summer, with midfield reinforcements one of several summer transfer priorities as Daniel Farke’s side prepare for the Premier League. Elland Road chiefs are also keen to add more top-flight experience to the group, having signed all four current arrivals from abroad, and have made a habit of targeting players with one year left on their contract, as is the case here.

The YEP reported last week that Leeds had seen three bids rejected by Newcastle, the latter of which was worth an initial £10million plus a further £2m of add-ons. Speculation quietened in the following days but on Tuesday evening, the Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed an agreement had been reached in principle for the 27-year-old midfielder.

It was unclear if Leeds would return with a fourth bid, given the aforementioned £12m package was close to their limit when it came to Longstaff, but the agreed deal could now be worth up to £15m. As per the Athletic, Newcastle are now set to receive £12m upfront, with a further £3m of what are termed ‘achievable’ add-ons.

The exact nature of those add-ons are unlikely to be officially confirmed by either club but the Athletic claims a portion of that £3m commitment is related to Leeds avoiding relegation. Elland Road chiefs will of course be more than happy to stump up that extra cash in 12 month’s time, given the massive financial benefits of survival.

Personal terms are already thought to have been agreed with Longstaff, who will undergo medical tests in due course and, all being well, sign his Leeds contract later on this summer. He is expected to become the club’s fifth arrival after Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

When are Leeds United fans likely to see Sean Longstaff play?

While club chiefs continue working hard to get a deal over the line for Longstaff, Farke and his squad remain focused on pre-season training and their first summer friendly this weekend. The Whites head to Stockholm to face Premier League rivals Manchester United before a training camp in Germany.

A Sweden-based debut for Longstaff seems highly unlikely as things stand, even if Leeds push through a deal in double-quick time. The midfielder is currently in Austria with a Newcastle side preparing to face Celtic on Saturday, having scored in a 4-0 win over Carlisle United last weekend.

Farke already has a relatively strong squad to work with this weekend, with only Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph absent from pre-season so far after their extended international campaigns. All four new signings have been involved and could make their non-competitive debuts at the Strawberry Arena.

It remains to be seen if Farke will decide to use Jack Harrison this weekend or in pre-season at all, following his return from a second season on loan at Everton. The winger has been spotted taking part in pre-season training at Thorp Arch after twice activating a relegation release clause to leave.