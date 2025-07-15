Leeds United supporters groups have had to admit defeat in their attempts to explore the German authorities refusal to allow fans to attend next week's friendlies.

Last summer Leeds were forced to apologise to fans after the authorities in Germany decided not to grant permits for a pair of pre-season games to be watched by spectators. The entire training camp at Harsewinkel was conducted under a veil of secrecy with media outlets working under embargoes and publishing reports on the matches well after the final whistle had sounded. Though fans did quickly identify the location from a club video and a handful made it to Germany, they were only able to witness one of the friendlies through a fence and did not gain access to the second game.

Despite the club insisting it had written assurances from the German FA and their tour operator that supporters would be able to travel for this summer's pre-season games, a frustratingly similar situation has arisen. Once again the club have been denied permits to hold games in front of fans, with German police telling the YEP it was due to security issues.

Chief inspector of police Pascal Pettinato, of the State Office for Central Police Services NRW, told the YEP: "There is an agreement between the Central Information Office for Sports Operations (ZIS) and the German Football Association (DFB) regarding international test matches. Every planned test match with international participation is checked for certain security aspects.

"These include, for example, that the venue must meet certain security-related requirements - such as the possibility of fan segregation - or that the local security authorities must not be required to request additional nationwide support forces. If even one of these security-relevant requirements is not met, such a test match can only be assessed negatively from a police perspective. To ensure that a match can still take place, the clubs have the option of excluding spectators from the event."

In response, Leeds United Supporters Trust vowed to reach out to the German authorities on behalf of fans for a 'sensible' explanation of the decision. The YEP understands that despite their efforts, no explanation has been forthcoming.

Similarly, a request was made to Leeds United by the West Yorks Police Advisory group that a proposal be put forward to German police that would see a limited number of supporters travel on coaches to stay in pre-booked accommodation 50 miles away from the fixtures. The proposal was for fans to travel to the games on alcohol-free coaches, with tickets limited to established and organised supporters groups and supplied to fans registered on the club's database. In response Leeds United's Supporters Liaison Officer reiterated that the club had explored 'all avenues' to try and convince the German authorities to allow fans to attend the fixtures and though he recognised the frustration for all involved, stated that the German authorities had made their decision.

The YEP understands that it is considered unlikely at Elland Road that Leeds will return to Germany to play summer friendlies next year. Should they manage to survive in the Premier League however it would almost certainly open up the prospect of more lucrative summer tours to Asia, Australia or America. Previous plans for Leeds to be involved in the Premier League Summer Series in the States were shelved due to their relegation-threatened status as the competition was put together.

Leeds travelled to Australia in 2022 to take on Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace but since their drop into the Championship have settled for single game trips to Scandinavia and a training camp in Germany.

This weekend they take on Manchester United in Stockholm before flying directly to Germany to begin the camp. Leeds will play two friendlies, then return home and face Villareal at Elland Road before a game against AC Milan in Dublin on August 9.