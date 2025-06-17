Leeds United appear to be focusing their attentions elsewhere for now.

Leeds United have reportedly ‘parked’ their interest in Sean Longstaff amid recent news of a £22million bid for fellow midfielder Habib Diarra.

Newcastle United midfielder Longstaff has been regularly linked with a move to Elland Road as Leeds eye midfield reinforcements ahead of their Premier League return. The 27-year-old is into the final year of his St James’ Park contract and could be allowed to leave in search of more regular football elsewhere, having started just eight top-flight games last season.

That contract situation could open the door to a cut-price deal - something Leeds have taken advantage of before when signing the likes of Jayden Bogle and Ao Tanaka - with Football Insider recently suggesting Longstaff could be available for just £10million. But while that may well be accurate, Chronicle Live suggest a deal is not likely to happen any time soon.

The report claims interested pair Leeds and Everton have ‘essentially parked’ their pursuit of Longstaff until business hots up later in the summer, with the possibility of Newcastle’s academy graduate running down the final year of his contract also not ruled out. He would be more likely to receive interest from more established clubs as a free agent, given there would be virtually zero financial outlay, and could theoretically enter talks with foreign clubs from January onwards.

Regardless of the eventual outcome, the report suggests there isn’t likely to be any major movement on Longstaff until later in the window, if at all. As things stand, the midfielder will report for pre-season training next month and could retain his squad player status for another year, with Leeds’ focus seemingly elsewhere at present.

Leeds United midfielder latest as transfer move made

As is the case at most well-run clubs, Leeds will have a shortlist of potential targets across the many positions they aim to strengthen and moves have already been made on one of Longstaff’s fellow midfielders. The YEP reported last week on serious interest in RC Strasbourg Alsace youngster Habib Diarra, which culminated in a bid believed to be worth around £22million.

Diarra starred for an impressive Strasbourg outfit who finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season under former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, having been named captain the previous summer. All in all, the 21-year-old registered four goals and five assists in 30 league appearances, recently boasting his box-to-box skillset with a goal as Senegal became the first African team to beat England.

Elland Road chiefs are thought to view other midfield targets as potentially more attainable but feel now is the time to be ambitious, with two months until the 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off and another fortnight after that until the summer window closes on September 1. Should Diarra prove to be out of reach, then there is ample time to work through the shortlist of alternative options.

Leeds have already confirmed the signing of 26-year-old striker Lukas Nmecha, who will arrive as a free agent when his VfL Wolfsburg contract expires on June 30. Centre-back Jaka Bijol could be next through the door with Elland Road chiefs confident of getting a deal over the line.