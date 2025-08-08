Leeds United delivered blow as rival joins transfer race

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United look to add to their squad during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United are determined to add to their attacking options before the end of the season transfer window as current Whites forward Mateo Joseph closes in on a loan move to a La Liga club.

The Spain Under-21 international informed the Whites he was keen to return to his homeland for a new challenge and missed the pre-season training camp in Germany last month. Speaking at the time, Daniel Farke gave some insight into Joseph’s mindset as he revealed the striker ‘didn’t feel ready to travel’ to the camp or to feature in pre-season friendlies amid speculation over a possible move to Girona or Real Betis.

However, it is Real Mallorca that are set to land Joseph on a season-long loan as the 21-year-old prepares to undergo a medical before finalising the move over the coming days. The Whites forward landed in Palma on Thursday and told waiting reporters: "I'm looking forward to it [moving to Mallorca]. I've known Pablo Torre my whole life. He's the first one I've spoken to."

Joseph’s imminent departure means Farke will only have Joel Piroe, summer signing Lukas Nmecha, Patrick Bamford and Sam Greenwood to call upon in the attacking third - although the latter duo are expected to depart Elland Road before the transfer window comes to a close at the start of September. That has only helped intensify the need to add at least one more striker to Farke’s squad as the Whites prepare to make their big return to the Premier League with a home game against Everton on Monday week.

The likes of Callum Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Artem Dovbyk have all been linked with moves to Leeds since the end of last season - but as it stands, former Wolfsburg forward Nmecha is the only attacking player to have been secured since the return to the top flight was claimed with a Championship title win.

A whole host of weird and wonderful names have also been suggested as possible targets - and a recent update from Italy has stated Leeds are leading Premier League rivals Fulham in the race to sign Inter Milan star Medhi Taremi. Italian media have claimed the Serie A giants are dedicating themselves to trimming their squad and former Porto striker Taremi is one player that is set to leave the San Siro over the coming weeks.

The 94-times capped Iran international has only scored three goals in 43 appearances since joining Inter from Porto last summer - but enjoyed a far more productive spell with the Portuguese giants after plundering his way to 91 goals and 56 assists in 182 appearances in all appearances during a four-year spell at Estadio do Dragao. There is said to be ‘ongoing negotiation’ between Leeds and Inter over a possible deal and the Whites are claimed to be leading Fulham in their efforts to secure a deal for the 33-year-old frontman.