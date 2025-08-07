Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign a player, who continues to be prolific, in the summer transfer window

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is in need of a new striker and one who could be on the market is a well-known player in English football after successful spells in the Premier League and Championship for Fulham.

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set to leave Al Hilal this summer as Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez closes in on a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League side. According to reports, this leaves Mitrovic out of favour and a number of clubs, including Leeds, have been presented a chance to sign the player.

It is thought that the 30-year-old loves playing in England and he has also been offered to Leeds’ Premier League rivals, former club Fulham and newly promoted Sunderland, who have been making waves in the transfer market all summer long.

Mitrovic has been clinical in front of goal since moving to Saudi Arabia, scoring 47 goals in 51 league games, as well as providing seven assists during that period. The excellent form he showed in the Premier League at Fulham, scoring 14 goals in 24 games in his last season at Craven Cottage, was what attracted Al Hilal to the Serbia international and, now that he is available to English clubs, many will be hoping he can continue that form back in the country he played in for years.

Mitrovic’s controversial past in England

The former Newcastle number nine has a reputation in the game for having a hot-headed side and this was on display for all to see when he was playing in England a few years ago.

In an FA Cup quarter-final match between his then-Fulham side and Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2023, Mitrovic was sent off for verbally abusing and shoving referee Chris Kavanagh.

After the game, an independent commission handed the Serbian forward an eight-game ban for his actions. He received a three-match ban for the sending-off, three for violent conduct and an additional two for ‘improper, abusive, insulting and threatening’ language. He was also fined £75,000.

Mitrovic did come out to apologise for his aggressive display after the match, he said: “I regret my actions. I allowed my frustration to get the better of me and how I reacted was wrong. I’ve accepted the three-match ban for my red card. I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologise and I have volunteered to accept a club fine.

“I was trying to get the referee’s attention but I should not have put my hands on him. I already said sorry to my team-mates but would also like to apologise to the Fulham fans.”

If Leeds and Farke do bring Mitrovic to Elland Road, they will be hoping the experienced striker will be hoping to keep a lid on his emotions, although that could be wishful thinking for the passionate number nine.

