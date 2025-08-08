Predicted key new Leeds United rivals have agreed an £18m deal to sign a Leicester City star.

West Ham United - predicted to emerge as key new Leeds United rivals - have agreed an £18m deal to sign a Leicester City star.

West Ham finished last season’s Premier League campaign in 14th place and most firms have the Hammers as sixth favourites to go down behind Wolves, Brentford, Leeds, Sunderland and favourites Burnley.

Club had been on he hunt for a new option after key man exit

The Irons, though, who recently signed striker Callum Wilson on a free transfer, have now agreed a a deal worth around £18m with Leicester to sign the club’s Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

West Ham had been on the hunt for a new keeper following the exit of Lukasz Fabianski and it is expected that 25-year-old Hermansen will now compete with Alphonse Areola for a starting berth.