An ex-Leeds United star who helped turn the Championship side has announced his retirement through injury.

Centre-back Kyle Bartley joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Swansea City back in July 2016 to renew acquaintances with new Whites boss Garry Monk who had taken over in the Elland Road hotseat that summer.

Under Uwe Rosler and then Steve Evans, Leeds had finished the 2015-16 Championship season in 13th place but the tide was about to turn and Bartley played a big role in getting Monk’s men near to the play-offs.

The defender played every minute of every league game aside from the clash at Aston Villa as part of the new first choice centre-back pairing alongside Pontus Jansson.

Monk’s side looked set to finish in the play-offs until faltering late on and ultimately finishing in seventh place.

The tide was turning with star virtually ever-present

But the tide was at least turning for Leeds after five consecutive bottom half finishes although Bartley returned back to Swansea at the end of the season before signing for West Brom the following year.

The defender has remained with the Baggies since but the club have now announced that the 34-year-old has taken the decision to retire on the back of a knee injury suffered last term.

A statement from West Brom read: “Albion defender Kyle Bartley has today confirmed his retirement from professional football – bringing to an end a 16-year playing career.

“The 34-year-old made 407 appearances and scored 27 goals during spells at Arsenal, Sheffield United, Rangers, Swansea, Birmingham, Leeds and the Baggies.

“He arrived at The Hawthorns in July 2018 and played a leading role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League in just his second campaign.

“Bartley made 232 appearances for Albion, scoring 15 goals, during his seven years with the club.”

“I consider myself incredibly lucky”

Bartley said: “I am fortunate to have represented some outstanding clubs during my career and Albion holds a particularly special place in my heart.

“Unfortunately, a knee injury I picked up during last season has led me to make the difficult decision to hang up my boots, despite my best efforts to rehabilitate from it.

“I consider myself incredibly lucky to have played the game I love, and it is the highs and lows of football that have helped make me the man I am today.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to all at the club for their support during my seven years here. The club is fortunate to have some outstanding people working at all levels and I’m lucky to have established some special friendships along the way.

“I’ll continue to support Ryan Mason and the lads and don’t plan on being a stranger at The Hawthorns – a special place that I will always be fond of.

“I’d also like to thank the fans for their amazing support throughout the years. My family, too, are now all fans, especially my two little girls and I’m hoping we will all be back very soon to say thank you for everything. This club will always be part of my life.”