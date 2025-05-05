Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old is due back at Leeds United this summer as things stand.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom remained non-committal on whether Preston North End will sign Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood permanently this summer following the end of his season-long switch.

Greenwood came off the bench for Preston’s final-day 2-2 draw at Bristol City, a result that confirmed the Lilywhites’ Championship status for the 2025/26 campaign despite a serious scare. The Lancashire club looked safe in mid-March but ended the season on an eight-game winless run, eventually finishing just one point above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds loanee Greenwood only started two of those final eight games due to injury issues but has impressed at Deepdale, registering seven goals and three assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. And Heckingbottom is happy with the impact his attacking midfielder has made.

"Yeah, good, we've needed them," Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Evening Post of his loan players, including Greenwood. "People always think, and I've had this with owners as well, if they've not played every minute of every game, they've been a failure. You need good people in your squad, you need them to step up.

"Sam started on fire, big threat for us, dropped off a little bit, but we've used him every time he's been available. So, yeah, the loans have been really important and yeah, they're probably going to be just as, if not more important next year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Preston sign Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood this summer?

Preston have the option to make Greenwood’s loan permanent this summer and while the exact value of that clause has never been confirmed, it’s expected to be around £1.5million. Middlesbrough had a similar option last season but opted against triggering it, with recent reports suggesting Leeds’ on-loan man might fall short of a longer-term move again.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported last month that Preston are ‘unlikely’ to trigger Greenwood’s permanent clause this summer, with transfer priorities elsewhere and funds far from infinite. Deepdale chiefs are thought to be keen on signing Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden while also focusing money elsewhere, with a move for the Leeds loanee on the back burner.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

"We'll have to see... we've got so many spots to fill," Heckingbottom admitted when quizzed on plans for Greenwood and his temporary teammates. "Some of them will be filled by the ones who are here, where that's loans or out of contracts. It's not like we can go out and, say we need 14 bodies, go and buy 14... we can't do that. Loans, free transfers, boys who are here, yeah, it'd be a mixture of."

As things stand, Greenwood is one of five loanees due back in West Yorkshire this summer, with Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi returning from Championship rivals Hull City and Plymouth Argyle respectively while Charlie Crew will come back from Doncaster Rovers. Jack Harrison’s second season at Everton will also come to an end later this month, although Toffees boss David Moyes is reportedly open to getting him back on board.

Your next Leeds United read: Whites can repeat Bogle transfer trick as £32m discount opportunity emerges