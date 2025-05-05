Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The title-winning Leeds United team wrote heartfelt messages on the matchworn shirt of experienced squad member Josuha Guilavogui ahead of what appears to be an Elland Road farewell.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the Whites’ Championship title triumph, Leeds players each signed the shirt of defensive cover Guilavogui, wishing him well in his future endeavours.

The 34-year-old joined towards the end of October as insurance for the defensive and midfield functions usually carried out by Ilia Gruev and club captain Ethan Ampadu. Both players suffered serious knee injuries early in the season, leaving United’s already thin squad with limited options down the spine of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a short trial period in which Guilavogui proved his fitness, the ex-France international was signed to a contract until the end of the season. Whilst his on-field influence was limited, something manager Daniel Farke acknowledged would likely be the case upon the player’s arrival, Guilavogui’s impact off the pitch has proven to be considerably greater.

The defender made 16 league appearances, all of which from the substitutes bench, and two starts in the FA Cup during his time at Elland Road. However, it is his influence from the sidelines, in the dressing room and around the training ground which will be most fondly remembered by his teammates.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

All but confirming the player is set for an Elland Road departure upon the expiry of his contract next month, the Leeds squad left messages of congratulations, good luck, love and general appreciation for Guilavogui, on his shirt from the final day victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Guilavogui posted on social media a number of photographs with the Championship trophy celebrating the team’s victory. Upon his shirt, Leeds players had written the following:

“I love you my Granddad”

“The best human I have ever met. You are a legend”

“Joshy the GOAT [Greatest of all time] been a pleasure”

“My brother. Leader, legend, thank you”

“Je t’aime Tonton”

“Thank you uncle Josh”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst only a selection of the players signed Guilavogui’s shirt with their squad number, it appears Brenden Aaronson was the individual commending the 34-year-old’s video game abilities, writing: “Best Mario Kart player here, love you J.”

Joel Piroe, meanwhile, wrote: “Brüder, Papa, Leader, Maschine, liebe dich”, which translates to ‘brother, father, leader, machine, love you’.

A Spanish-speaking squad member also added: “Gracias por todo”, thanking Guilavogui for everything.

What is next for Guilavogui?

It is unclear at this stage whether Guilavogui will continue his playing career elsewhere given he was a free agent at the time of his signing but there have previously been rumours that the Frenchman could return to his homeland with Paris FC. The club are part-owned by Leeds minority shareholder Red Bull and were recently promoted to Ligue 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who else is out of contract?

Loanees Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell are scheduled to leave Leeds at the end of their loan deals, which officially expire at the end of June but in practice, return to their parent clubs following a period of rest and recuperation over the summer break.

Solomon said after his title-clinching goal at Plymouth that he anticipates talks about his future to be held in the coming days. Rothwell’s situation, meanwhile, is unclear with the midfielder seemingly out of the picture at AFC Bournemouth.

Sam Byram and Junior Firpo are two others like Guilavogui whose Leeds contracts expire this summer. Both are likely to enter into talks with the club about a possible extension following Monday’s parade through the city centre.